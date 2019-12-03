Chemung Canal Trust Company Executive Set to Retire

/EIN News/ -- ELMIRA, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Canal Trust Company today announced that Karen R. Makowski, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, will be retiring on January 2, 2020. Mrs. Makowski’s retirement had been announced internally, and through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, this past August. She has worked at Chemung Canal Trust Company since November 2011.



“Over the past 8 years Karen has been an integral part of our executive management team,” said Anders M. Tomson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Chemung Canal Trust Company. “During her tenure, she has ably led our risk and client care efforts, and for part of her tenure she served as our Chief Administrative Officer. She created our Enterprise Risk Management Program, retooled our CanalCare (now Platinum Promise) efforts and was our lead executive in maintaining relationships with our federal and state regulators. She is a consummate professional, a strong advocate for developing and mentoring our employees, and an active community volunteer. She will be missed, but leaves with our appreciation for ‘a job well done’ and our best wishes for a happy and healthy retirement,” Tomson added.

During her 42 year banking career, Makowski, a native of Buffalo, NY, has held executive positions at: Key Bank, Wachovia and SunTrust before helping to organize and serve as the inaugural CEO of Panther Community Bank, a Florida de novo bank chartered in December 2007. Mrs. Makowski has been involved with more than 70 nonprofits in multiple states, over the past four decades. Locally, she’s been active with the Chemung County Childcare Council, the Corning Community College Development Foundation, and currently serves as First Vice President of the Fund for Women. Additionally, she has been an invited member of the International Women’s Forum, and past President of their Vermont chapter. She was the first recipient of the Athena Award in her hometown of Buffalo and has received the Canisius College Distinguished Alumni award.

Chemung Canal Trust Company (the bank) was established in 1833 and is the oldest locally owned and managed community bank in New York State. It is the principal subsidiary of Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG), a $1.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York, which operates 33 retail offices through the bank.

Contact:

Michael J. Wayne

Senior Vice President

mwayne@chemungcanal.com







