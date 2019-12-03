CRISPR-focused Excision BioTherapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors Appointing Veteran Pharmaceutical Executive Bill Carson, M.D.

William H. Carson, M.D., joins Excision’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, CA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure viral infectious diseases, today announced that veteran pharmaceutical executive William H. Carson, M.D. has joined the Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

Dr. Carson is the President & CEO of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. In this position, he led the company’s development efforts in neuroscience, cardio-renal, and oncology, and was instrumental in the development and registration of ABILIFY MAINTENA® (aripiprazole) as well as SAMSCA® (tolvaptan). Dr. Carson joined Otsuka in 2002 as a board-certified psychiatrist and served as OPDC’s Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development, overseeing the development of all Otsuka-discovered compounds. During his career at Otsuka and earlier at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), he was one of the key drivers in the development and commercialization of ABILIFY® (aripiprazole). Dr. Carson received an A.B. degree in history and science from Harvard University and an M.D. degree from Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Carson plans to retire from Otsuka at the end of 2019.

“Bill is an invaluable addition to Excision’s Board of Directors,” said Daniel Dornbusch, Excision’s CEO. “His extensive and highly regarded experience building successful companies as well as guiding products through early stage development, through clinical trials and to successful commercialization will accelerate Excision’s activities throughout the organization. We are delighted that he will bring his insight and acumen to further Excision’s growth.”

“I am honored to join Excision’s Board of Directors at this key moment in the company’s development,” said Dr. Carson “Their unique approach to developing cures for viral infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B, JC virus, HSV and others has great potential to fulfill a key area of global health needs. I’ve spent over 20 years helping companies grow successfully within the biopharmaceutical industry and look forward to leveraging my expertise to assist Excision during this transformative time.”

About Excision BioTherapeutics

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure viral infectious diseases. Excision is focused on improving the lives of chronically ill patients by eliminating viral genomes from infected individuals. By using CRISPR in unique ways, the company has already demonstrated the first functional cure for HIV in animals. Excision is developing technologies and IP developed at Temple University and U.C. Berkeley. Excision is located in Oakland, California and is supported by Artis Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, SilverRidge Venture Partners, Oakhouse Ventures, and Gaingels. For more information, please visit www.excisionbio.com.

Excision Amir Khalili pr@excisionbio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.