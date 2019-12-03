Rackspace Completes Acquisition of Onica

Acquisition Adds Cloud-Native Expertise, including Application Modernization, Machine Learning, IoT, and Serverless Computing to Help Rackspace Guide Customers Through all Phases of Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO & LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace ® today announced the completion of its acquisition of Onica , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Managed Service Provider. The addition of Onica to the Rackspace team builds upon and expands the company’s professional and managed services portfolio, including expertise in Application Modernization, Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Containers, and Serverless Computing. With Onica’s cloud-native capabilities, Rackspace will lead some of the world’s most complex technology projects, leveraging the cloud to help customers build new revenue streams, increase efficiency, and deliver incredible experiences.



The addition of Onica strengthens Rackspace’s ability to more fully meet all of its customers’ AWS needs. Onica brings new cloud-native AWS capabilities, competencies and customers to the Rackspace portfolio. This combination allows Rackspace to further move up the stack and enhances its expertise across the full spectrum of cloud services. With Onica, Rackspace now has the most complete set of professional services and managed services in the industry.

Onica also brings innovative professional services capabilities — including strategic advisory, architecture and engineering, and application development — to the Rackspace portfolio, complementing Rackspace’s existing professional and managed services capabilities and global presence.

“The acquisition of Onica will be truly transformative for our customers,” said Kevin Jones, CEO, Rackspace. “The talented Onica team has built an exceptional business that provides unmatched capabilities on AWS. We look forward to building on their success and leveraging our expanded portfolio to more completely serve customers’ needs. We’re excited to officially welcome Onica to the Rackspace family.”

As previously announced, Onica co-founders Stephen Garden and Tolga Tarhan will continue to lead the Onica team. They will report to Sid Nair, General Manager of Americas at Rackspace.

To learn more about Rackspace and Onica while attending AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas, visit Rackspace at Booth #1637 in the Venetian and Onica at Booth #508 in the Quad at Aria.

