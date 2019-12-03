Idaho Milk Products Receives Highest Safe Quality Food (SQF) Rating in Dairy Food Processing

Idaho Milk Products received the highest SQF rating for our Cream, Milk Permeate Powder and Milk Protein Concentrate and this year was no exception.

JEROME, IDAHO, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idaho Milk Products has consistently received the highest SQF rating for Dairy Food Processing for our Cream, Milk Permeate Powder and Milk Protein Concentrate and this year was no exception. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of all our employees, we continue promoting “Quality assumed” as one of our 6 Values. It’s all part of our commitment to providing our customers and the end consumers the highest-quality and safest products possible.“The sanitation team, production team and the Quality Assurance (QA) department take great pride in maintaining an unsurpassed high level of sanitation and hygiene within the processing environment,” commented Dave Anderson, Vice President of Operations. “The QA department does an outstanding job of maintaining our systems, keeping our documentation up-to-date and organized. The maintenance department does an excellent job of ensuring our equipment is always in top working order. All these efforts from the team at Idaho Milk Products are what allow us to achieve one of the highest scores on our SQF. I thank all of our employees for their great efforts helping to achieve this exceptional score.””Thank you to everyone at Idaho Milk Products that made it possible to achieve the exceptional score on our last SQF audit. It was through the dedication, passion and commitment to excellence from each of our team members that we were able to achieve an exemplary score,” said Brook Leguineche, Director of Quality Assurance. “This score is the sum of the efforts from QA, production, maintenance, procurement and so many more. Congratulations to our dedicated team.”Idaho Milk Products continues to offer an unsurpassed level of production expertise, quality control and food safety to meet our customers’ most demanding requirements. Our recent Best of Class award for our Milk Protein Isolate is proof of our unyielding devotion to food quality and safety.###About Idaho Milk ProductsIdaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.



