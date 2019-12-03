New York Choreographer Presents A Performance Challenging Your Superficial Idols

Diina Tamm, New York Dancer & Choreographer

Estonian choreographer in New York showcases her new work in Brooklyn, reflecting the mind games and mental challenges we face in the modern world.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICAN, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long winter nights are a perfect time to immerse yourself in creativity, whether that be making or simply enjoying new artistic expressions. Holiday Rawk - an eclectic showcase hosted by RAW- independent art organization for artists, by artists, takes place on December 11th in the heart of Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The Warsaw - a concert venue that is known as the staple of Brooklyn culture, nightlife, and history will be bustling with performing arts, live music, fashion designers, make up art, photography, and visual artists, to name a few.

Human Plasticity presented at Holiday Rawk is a new dance performance choreographed and directed by Diina Tamm, an NYC based Estonian independent dance artist and choreographer. The piece is inspired by how our human mind becomes easily mislead and idolize anything new. A fast-paced lifestyle, along with a constant dissatisfaction, can often drift us away from human connection, warmth, understanding, fulfillment, and simple joy. We tend to become obsessed with our accomplishments, beauty, self-image, external attention gravitating to an almost robotic way of living, leaving us feeling cold and often unfulfilled, always wanting more. The dance piece challenges you to take time for self-reflection and bring awareness to the appreciation of natural human values. An international cast of 8 professional dancers joined by a few surprise plastic quests will tell the story through contemporary funk fusion. Performed by Annalisa Ferrante, Carla Butkovic, Cecile Klaus, Diina Tamm, Jan-Pawel Kurylo, Shota Sekiguchi, Natasha Speck, Rachel Ferretti.

Diina Tamm is an independent dance artist and choreographer. Originally from Tallinn, Estonia, she has danced her way around the stages of the USA, Estonia, Sweden, Canada, and Australia.

RAW spotlights independent talent in performance art, film, fashion & accessories design, music, visual art, beauty, crafts, tech, and photography across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Showtime: 12/11 at 7 pm; The Warsaw, 261 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn NY

Tickets: https://rawartists.com/diinatamm

Diina Tamm Presents Human Plasticity at Holiday Rawk 2019



