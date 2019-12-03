Greystone CEO Stephen Rosenberg Selected as a 2019 HousingWire Vanguard

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company, announced its founder and CEO, Stephen Rosenberg, has been named a 2019 HousingWire Vanguard . Now in its fifth year, HousingWire recognizes the top shapers, influencers, builders and leaders in the housing sector.



“Our Vanguard Award is reserved for the true trailblazers in the housing industry, the visionaries that are leading the charge into the future. This year’s winners are the embodiment of that vision. In each corner of the housing industry, they are forging the path, setting the pace, and guiding housing into the next generation. And we couldn’t be prouder to honor them as Vanguards,” said HousingWire Managing Editor Ben Lane.

Winners are carefully selected by HousingWire’s editorial board, chosen for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic ways in which they are changing the industry. As the #1 HUD lender and a Top 10 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lender, Greystone continues to lead the multifamily and healthcare finance sectors, with more than 7,000 employees and a loan servicing portfolio of nearly $40 billion.

Over the years, Mr. Rosenberg’s passion for supporting those in need and enhancing lives also led him to create Harmony Housing, a 501(c)3 organization that owns, acquires, and manages thousands of affordable housing units across the U.S.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from HousingWire, and I accept it on behalf of everyone at Greystone,” said Mr. Rosenberg. “This award is earned by all the amazing, dedicated, passionate and compassionate people around me, who work on a daily basis to fulfill Greystone’s mission of enhancing people’s lives – I merely play a small part in this effort.”

He continued, “I attribute our success over the years to the power of the energy and magic that is created by putting other peoples’ interests in front of our own. That is who we are.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

