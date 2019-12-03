Dresner Partners Announced as a Winner of the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards

Healthcare and Life Sciences Deal of the Year

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a winner for The M&A Advisor’s 18th Annual M&A Awards which were held on Tuesday, November 19 at the 2019 M&A Advisor Awards Gala in New York City. Dresner Partners received the Healthcare and Life Sciences Deal of the Year for its role in the sale of Reliant Care Management’s Skilled Nursing Facilities Portfolio to Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, Inc. The Dresner Partners deal team included Steven M. Dresner, Mitchell Stern, Paul Hoffman and Brian Schofield.



“Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Dresner Partners was chosen from over 500 participating companies to receive the award and it gives us great pleasure to bestow upon them our highest honor for M&A firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder, The M&A Advisor. “Dresner Partners represents the best of the M&A industry in 2019 and earned its honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”

“We are honored to be recognized by The M&A Advisor for the Healthcare and Life Sciences Deal of the Year award,” said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. “The sale of Reliant Care Management’s Skilled Nursing Facilities Portfolio to Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, Inc. was a very successful transaction and we are proud to be associated with all of the outstanding professionals who worked with us on the deal.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners added, “We are very pleased to be recognized by The M&A Advisor with this prestigious award. Reliant Care Management and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV are best-in-class operators and we are proud to have helped them forge a powerful partnership.”

The M&A Advisor Awards Gala is the premier celebration of the year for the industry’s leading M&A Dealmakers and was held in conjunction with the 2019 M&A Advisor Summit, “The Future of Finance,” which featured the industry’s leading M&A professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums led by M&A, media, academic, and industry stalwarts.

To view a list of the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Award winners please visit: https://maadvisor.com/MANY/MANY-2019/18th_Annual_MA_Advisor_Awards_Winners_List.pdf .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For 28 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past twenty-two years we have established the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry’s top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com .

Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, Dresner Partners, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Liudmila Pisareva, The M&A Advisor, (212)951-1550, lpisareva@maadvisor.com

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312)780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, (954)951-0272, mstern@dresnerco.com

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director, (312)780-7229, phoffman@dresnerco.com

Brian Schofield, Senior Vice President, (312)780-7227, bschofield@dresnerco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b915476e-3a39-4580-9507-d1ea0889840e

Dresner Partners Announced As A Winner of the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Dresner Partners received the Healthcare and Life Sciences Deal of the Year from The M&A Advisor for its role in the sale of Reliant Care Management’s Skilled Nursing Facilities Portfolio to Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, Inc. The Dresner Partners deal team included Steven M. Dresner, Mitchell Stern, Paul Hoffman and Brian Schofield.Copyright Info: Dresner Partners



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.