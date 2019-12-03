Raven Slingshot® Releases New Suite of Fleet Management Tools

Fleet Analytics Manager™ to Help Ag Retailers Increase Visibility, Reduce Machine Downtime & Become More Efficient

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today a new suite of fleet management tools to be added to its world-class Slingshot® portfolio. The added functions will enhance Raven’s Connected Workflow™, a streamlined solution for ag retailers to sync their office to the field.



The Slingshot® platform now includes Fleet Analytics Manager™, a robust reporting tool which provides insight on an operation’s entire fleet and system. The tool can analyze current and past Slingshot® work orders and report on data such as acres covered or machine usage. In addition, notifications will now alert users on system events tied to any Raven hardware connected to the machine. The alerts are customizable and will be available by user type, criticality, location and system.

“These new tools are capable of completely optimizing an ag retailer’s operation,” said Paul Welbig, Director of Slingshot® Services & Logistics. “The addition of the Slingshot® Fleet Analytics Manager™ further enhances Raven’s deep commitment to the ag retailer and our Connected Workflow™ solution. We are seeing ag retailers gain complete visibility into their operation for the very first time, allowing them to make informed decisions and ultimately maximize their bottom line.”

“Gaining visibility into our fleet performance beyond the engine hours and into the operational efficiencies is going to be a game changer for our organization,” stated Neal Hiemstra, Agronomy Logistics Manager at Agtegra Cooperative.

The added functionality is available in the Slingshot® Portal now for early adopters. Users can learn how to trial the features by visiting ravenslingshot.com/fleet-analytics-manager. Additional feature expansion will occur through Spring 2020. Raven will be showcasing the new functionality within the Slingshot® product portfolio, along with its complete line of precision agriculture solutions, at the Agriculture Retailers Association Conference and Expo in New Orleans this week.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com .

About Raven Applied Technology

Raven Applied Technology is helping feed a growing population by delivering impactful technology that improves agricultural efficiency for custom applicators and growers around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, wireless and logistics technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products and solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields. Learn more at http://ravenprecision.com .

Raven Slingshot® Fleet Analytics Manager™ Fleet Analytics Manager™ is a robust reporting tool within Raven's world-class Slingshot® portfolio. It provides valuable insight on an operation’s entire fleet and system.



