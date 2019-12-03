Global Agrochemical Market Study 2019: Analysis by Product, Chemical, Crop and Region (2014-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agrochemical Market - World Market Review By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio & Others, Non Crop Chemical), By Chemical Type, By Crop Type (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agrochemical Market was valued at USD 64,038 Million in the year 2018.



The Agrochemical market is basically driven by increase in population at the growing rate. The population has been increasing at an alarming rate but with the increase in the population the land available for agriculture is declining.



With the help of the Agrochemicals products such as Herbicides, Fungicides and Insecticides farmers will be able to grow more crops on less land, which makes the crops cost less and the crops would be available to the end consumers at less price; and the farmers also benefit because the agriculture land will continue to decline in the future and population will continue to increase in the future, so with the help of pesticides the farmers will be growing more crops on less land. Also the support provided by the government for pesticides will aid farmers.



On the basis of chemical type, crop protection chemicals lead the Agrochemical market because crop protection chemicals help the farmers to produce more crops per unit area with less tillage, thus reducing deforestation, conserving natural resources and curbing soil erosion. Pesticides are also critical for the control of invasive species and noxious weeds.



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific leads the Agrochemical market. In Asia-Pacific the demand for Agrochemical market is expected to be high because the region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.



Scope of the Report



Global Agrochemical Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Agrochemical Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Regional Agrochemical Market - Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Agrochemical Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Agrochemical Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Companies Profiled



Syngenta

Bayer

BASF

FMC

ADAMA

UPL

Nufarm

Nissan Chemicals

DowDuPont

Sumitomo Chemicals

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Collaborations including Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions to Expand Businesses

3.2 Contribution in Research & Development Activities to Expand Application of Agrochemical Methods

3.3 Leverage the Growing Asia-Pacific Region



4. Global Agrochemical Industry Outlook



5. Agrochemical Market Product Outlook



6. Global Agrochemical Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Agrochemical Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Population and Food Security

6.1.2 Decline in Arable Land

6.1.3 Crop Protection

6.1.4 Health Factor

6.1.5 Government Measure

6.2 Global Agrochemical Market Restraints

6.2.1 Use of Bio Technology

6.2.2 Use of GM Crops

6.2.3 Other Challenges

6.3 Global Agrochemical Market Trends

6.3.1 Digitalization

6.3.2 Use of Robots and Drones

6.4 Global Agrochemical Market: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis



7. Market Share: Leading Global Companies

7.1 Global Market Share of Leading Companies - Agrochemical Market (2018)

7.2 Global Market Share of Leading Companies - Crop Protection Market (2018)

7.3 Global Market Share of Leading Companies - Herbicides Market 2018)

7.4 Global Market Share of Leading Companies - Fungicides Market (2018)



8. Global Agrochemical Market: An Analysis

8.1 Global Agrochemical Market (USD Million): 2014-2024

8.2 Global Agrochemical Outlook

8.3 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

8.4 Global Agrochemical Market - Segmental Analysis: By Chemical Type, By Product Type, By Crop Type, 2014-2018

8.5 Global Agrochemical Market - Segmental Analysis: By Chemical Type, By Product Type, By Crop Type, 2019-2024

8.7 Global Agrochemical Market - Segmental Analysis: By Chemical Type: 2014-2018

8.8 Global Agrochemical Market - Segmental Analysis: By Chemicals Type: 2019-2024

8.9 Global Agrochemical Market - Segmental Analysis: By Product type: 2014-2018

8.10 Global Agrochemical Market - Segmental Analysis: By Product Type: 2019-2024

8.11 Global Agrochemical Market - Segmental Analysis: By Crop Type: 2014-2018

8.12 Global Agrochemical Market - Segmental Analysis: By Crop Type: 2019-2024

8.13 Global Agrochemical Market - Regional Analysis: 2014-2018

8.14 Global Agrochemical Market - Regional Analysis: 2019-2024



9. North America Agrochemical Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Agrochemical Market: An Analysis



11. Asia-Pacific Agrochemical Market: An Analysis



12. Rest of World Agrochemical Market Analysis



13. Company Profiles



