Indian Women Innerwear Market Outlook to 2024 with Market Shares of the Leading Companies in 2018

The India Women Innerwear Market was valued at USD 2,900.97 Million in the year 2018.



The market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rise in disposable income, increase in grooming awareness, rising number of women participation in sports and physical activities, increased changing preferences, deep expertise in design of the innerwear.



The market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of western culture, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace and social media impact. The market condition of women innerwear market in India has been improving gradually with easy availability of innerwear products in vast number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, multi-brand outlets, exclusive business outlets, online platforms, etc. coupled with rising consumer base.



Scope of the Report



India Women Innerwear Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Women Innerwear Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Upper Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear, Others

Analysis by Price - Super Premium, Premium, Mid-market, Economy, Low/Basic Segment

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis



Arvind

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited (ABFRL)

Rupa & Company Limited

Bodycare Creations Limited

Zivame

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Large Innovation in the Production of Women Innerwear

3.2 Enhancement in Marketing Stratgies



4. India Women Innerwear Market: Product Overview



5. India Women Innerwear Market: An Analysis

5.1 Indian Women Innerwear Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.2 List of Companies and their brands

5.3 India Industrial and Economic Statistics

5.4 India Women Innerwear Market: Segmental Analysis

5.4.1 India Women Innerwear Market, By Product Type Market Share

5.4.2 India Women Innerwear Market: By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.4.3 Market Opportunity Chart of India Women Innerwear Market - By Product Type (Year - 2024)

5.4.4 India Women Innerwear Market Share - By Price

5.4.5 India Women Innerwear Market Size: By Price, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.4.6 Market Opportunity Chart of India Women Innerwear Market - By Price (Year - 2024)

5.4.7 India Women Innerwear Market, By Distribution Channel Market Share

5.4.8 India Women Innerwear Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.4.9 Market Opportunity Chart of India Women Innerwear Market - By Distribution Channel (Year - 2024)



6. India Women Innerwear Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Increased Changing Preferences

6.1.2 Rise in E-Commerce

6.1.3 Increased Women Participation in Fitness and Sports and Other Physical Activities

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Lack of Affordability of Branded Product in Developing Nations

6.2.2 High Cost of Brand Building

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Demand for Quality & Comfort

6.3.2 Technical Advancements in Lingerie Manufacturing



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Market Share of Leading Global Companies (2018)



10. Product Benchmarking



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Arvind Ltd.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Recent Developments

12.1.3 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

12.1.4 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

12.2 Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited (ABFRL)

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Recent Developments

12.2.3 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

12.2.4 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

12.3 Rupa & Company Limited

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Recent Developments

12.3.3 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

12.3.4 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

12.4 Bodycare Creations Limited

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Recent Developments

12.5 Zivame

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Recent Developments

12.6 Lovable

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Recent Developments

12.6.3 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue



