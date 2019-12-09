CMA’s Colonial Auto Center is Charlottesville’s Choice for Complete Car Care

Busy drivers don’t have time to miss a beat when their cars are in the shop for maintenance or repairs. In Charlottesville, VA, CMA’s Colonial Auto Center’s.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMA’s Colonial Auto Center is Charlottesville’s Choice for Complete Car CareBusy drivers don’t have time to miss a beat when their cars are in the shop for maintenance or repairs. In Charlottesville, VA, CMA’s Colonial Auto Center’s certified technicians use state-of-the-art tools and diagnostic equipment to provide exceptional service for every make and model car and truck.Colonial Caters to Busy LifestylesToday’s busy lifestyles require an auto service center that focuses on the customer. In Charlottesville, VA, that service center is CMA’s Colonial Auto Center. Colonial wants drivers to know about its full lineup of services that are built around the way people live now. Whether someone needs a quick oil change, or more extensive service and repairs, Colonial is the place to trust in the Charlottesville area.Drivers in Charlottesville and surrounding areas bring their cars to Colonial for an array of benefits, including:• Certified technicians who provide expert care for all makes and models• QuickLane – basic services require no appointment• Online appointment scheduling• After hours drop off; covered drop off station• Genuine OEM parts• Free courtesy shuttle• Manufacturer's Multi-point Checklist with every serviceQuickLane Service – No Appointment NecessaryThere’s no need to let a car or truck go without basic care due to a driver’s shortage of time. Car and truck owners are invited to take advantage of all of Colonial’s QuickLane services; including a Free 44 Point Inspection. While drivers wait, they can enjoy breakfast, a snack, and the service center’s free Wi-Fi and cable TV. Another attractive benefit that drivers will want to claim is Colonial’s QuickLane specials that will save them money on a variety of QuickLane services.Easy to Schedule an Appointment for In-Depth ServicesIf a vehicle owner needs more detailed services than provided via QuickLane, Colonial makes it easy to schedule an appointment online. Drivers can pick the day and time for service that fits their schedule. Colonial’s free courtesy shuttle makes leaving a car or truck for service more convenient, and Colonial’s certified technicians will provide the trusted, professional car care that drivers expect from this highly rated service center. Colonial offers ongoing service specials that drivers can take advantage of; allowing them to save money and receive top car care.Charlottesville Drivers Only Need to Remember One Service Center: ColonialWith a full menu of easy to access and affordable car and truck care services, CMA’s Colonial Auto Center provides Charlottesville drivers with the vehicle service they need. Colonial’s certified technicians, using the very best modern diagnostic and repair tools, assure that all service is performed to the highest standards. Drivers are encouraged to stop in to Colonial today, so they can keep driving confidently, mile after mile.For more information on CMA’s Colonial Auto Center and the car care services it offers, please contact:Kimberley MartinMarketing Director434-220-8906kmartin@cmacars.comAbout CMA’s Colonial Auto CenterCMA's Colonial Auto Center is a proud part of Carter Myers Automotive, a family and employee-owned dealer group serving Virginia since 1924. Colonial’s mission is Moving Lives Forward for customers, associates, and local communities. Drivers enjoy Colonial’s vehicle maintenance and repair services and also its huge selection of new and used cars and trucks for sale. Colonial’s award-winning customer service sets it apart in Charlottesville and throughout Virginia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.