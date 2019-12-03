Fluorochemical Market Insights, Worldwide, 2014-2024 - Contribution in R&D Activities to Expand the Application of Fluorochemical Methods

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluorochemical Market (Value, Volume): World Market Review By Product Type (Fluoro Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities), By Application, By End User Industry (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fluorochemical Market was valued at USD 24,603.52 Million with Global production volume of 4,210 thousand tonnes during the year 2018.



The reasons for the growth of Fluorochemical market is the thermal efficiency and chemical resistance property of Fluorochemical which have led to increase in the market size of Fluorochemicals. The increase in population coupled with the changes in the climate leads to enhancement in the demand for air conditioners and refrigerators. This will drive the global Fluorochemical market as fluorochemicals are used in cooling mechanism of refrigerators and air conditioners. The expansion of infrastructure has increased commercial and residential construction resulting in the increased demand for HVAC systems in warehouses, stores, malls, households, and others.



The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for refrigerants, expansion of infrastructure, role of agriculture sector and role of pharmaceutical sector. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market of Fluorochemical and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in the forecast period.



Scope of the Report



Global Fluorochemical Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)

By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)

By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)

Regional Fluorochemical Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)

By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)

By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)

By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)

By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Daikin, Mitsui Chemicals, Pelchem, Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals, SRF, Naveen Fluorine

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Ongoing Collaborations Including Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions to Expand the Business

3.2 Contribution in Research and Development Activities to Expand the Application of Fluorochemical Methods

3.3 Asia-Pacific Region to Rise at High Rate



4. Global Fluorochemical Industry Outlook



5. Global Fluorochemical Product Outlook



6. Global Fluroochemical: Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Fluorochemical Market Trends

6.1.1 Research and Development

6.1.2 Digitalization

6.2 Global Fluorochemical Market Drivers

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Refrigerants

6.2.2 Infrastructure Expansion

6.2.3 Contribution to Agriculture Sector

6.2.4 Pharmaceutical Sector

6.2.5 Other Factors

6.3 Global Fluorochemical Market Restraints

6.3.1 Health Factor

6.3.2 Unavailibility of Raw Material

6.3.3 Government Regulations

6.4 Global Fluro Chemical Market: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis



7. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



8. Global Fluorochemical Market: An Analysis

8.1 Global Fluorochemical Market - By Value and By Volume 2014-2018

8.2 Global Fluorochemical Market - By Value and By Volume 2019-2024

8.3 Global Fluorochemical Market: Segment Analysis - By Product Type (Fluro Carbon and Inorganic and Soecialities)

8.4 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By value and By volume, By Product type - 2018 (%)

8.5 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By value and By volume, By Product type - 2024 (%)

8.6 Global Fluorochemical Market - By value, By Product type 2014-2018

8.7 Global Fluorochemical Market - By volume, By Product type 2014-2018

8.8 Global Fluorochemical Market - By value, By Product type 2019-2024

8.9 Global Fluorochemical Market - By volume, By Product type 2019-2024

8.10 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Fluro Chemical Market - By Product type, By Volume

8.11 Global Fluorochemical Market: Segment Analysis - By Application(Refrigerant, Fluro polymer, Aluminium floride, Fluorine Gas, Catalysts, Steel Pickling)

8.12 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By value and By volume, By Application- 2018 (%)

8.13 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By value and By volume , By Application- 2024 (F) (%)

8.14 Global Fluorochemical Market- By value (USD Million) , By Application, 2014-2018

8.15 Global Fluorochemical Market- By volume (Thousand Tonnes) , By Application, 2014-2018

8.16 Global Fluorochemical Market- By value (USD Million) , By Application, 2019-2024

8.17 Global Fluorochemical Market- By volume (Thousand Tonnes) , By Application, 2019-2024

8.18 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Fluro Chemical Market - By Application, By Volume

8.19 Global Fluorochemical Market: Segment Analysis - By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Chemical, Health, Automobile).

8.20 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By value and By volume, By End user industry- 2018 (%)

8.21 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By volume, By End user industry- 2018 (%)

8.22 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By value and By Volume, By End user industry- 2024 (%) (F)

8.23 Global Fluorochemical Market- By value (USD Million) , By End user industry, 2014-2018

8.24 Global Fluorochemical Market- By volume,(Thousand Tonnes) By End user industry, 2014-2018

8.25 Global Fluorochemical Market- By value (USD Million) , By End user industry, 2019-2024

8.26 Global Fluorochemical Market- By volume(Thousand Tonnes) , By End user industry, 2019-2024

8.27 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Fluro Chemical Market - By End user industry(Year-2024)

8.28 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By value and By volume, By Region - 2018 (%)

8.29 Global Fluorochemical Market Share, By value By Region - 2024 (F) (%)

8.30 Global Fluorochemical Market- By value (USD Million) , By Region, 2014-2018

8.31 Global Fluorochemical Market- By volume (Thousand Tonnes) , By Region, 2014-2018

8.32 Global Fluorochemical Market- By value (USD Million) , By Region, 2019-2024

8.33 Global Fluorochemical Market- By volume (Thousand Tonnes) , By Region, 2019-2024

8.34 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Fluro Chemical Market - By Region (Year-2024)



9. North America Fluorochemical Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Fluorochemical Market: An Analysis



