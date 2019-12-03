Media Advisory: Bombardier to Make Announcement on Future of its Global Family Aircraft in Toronto

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier will hold a press conference on the future of its leading Global aircraft family on December 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. EST in Mississauga, Ontario.



Bombardier’s senior executives will be joined by elected officials and stakeholders. The award-winning flagship Global 7500 aircraft will be on display for private tours. Media are encouraged to arrive at

9:00 a.m. for camera set-up.

DATE: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 TIME: 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time (EST) LOCATION : Skyservice Business Aviation Toronto

6120 Midfield Rd.

Mississauga, ON

L5P 1B1

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Global and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Sandra Buckler Jessica McDonald Senior Director, External Affairs and Public Relations Advisor, Media Relations Bombardier Inc. Bombardier Inc. 647-244-6518 514-262-7255



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.