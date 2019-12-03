The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute Moves To A New Location In Newport Beach, California In August

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS announced that The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute will be held at a new location – the Newport Marriott in Newport Beach, California. The institute will take place August 25th– 27th, 2020.

In the changing market, organizations serving consumers with complex needs require a strategy for scaling innovation, an infrastructure that can support rapid change, and an executive team with the tools and skills to build a plan for long-term sustainability. The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute’s focus is on performance requirements, metrics-based management, and the tools needed to build a strategy for innovation. The Institute will feature the perspectives on performance of health plan and payer executives, and industry leading provider organization executives.

Along with the Institute, OPEN MINDS will host a series of executive events the day before the Institute, including:

Individual and group registration for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute is now available. We recommend registering early, as seating is limited. If you register before December 31, 2019, you are eligible for the buy one registration get another one free deal. To register online, visit: https://management.openminds.com/register.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Attachment

Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 877-350-6463 events@openminds.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.