9/11 Foundation Rallies Others to Give Thanks on Giving Tuesday

Tunnel to Towers Foundation unveils three new mortgage-free homes for Gold Star Families in time for Thanksgiving and announces its most ambitious undertaking yet

/EIN News/ -- Staten Island, NY, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Giving Tuesday, help give our nation’s heroes and their families the gift of a forever home.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports our nation’s catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star families and the families of Fallen First responders by providing them with mortgage-free homes.

This year, the Foundation ensured three Gold Star families had something very special to be thankful for this Thanksgiving by providing three homes, in three different cities in three days.

On Monday, November 25, the first home was given to Caitlin Anderson and her daughter Lilly Grace in Smithville, TN.

Caitlin lost her husband, Army PFC Billy Anderson, in May, 2010. He deployed just weeks after the birth of his daughter, Lilly Grace, and was just weeks away from coming home when he was killed by an IED.

During the home dedication ceremony, Caitlin spoke about what this gift means to her family. “Someone actually remembered his sacrifice and wanted to provide for his daughter,” she said. “You aren’t allowing these beautiful people to be forgotten.”

Then, on November 26, the Foundation gave the second home to Crystal Blasjo and her son Talon in Fruitland Park, Florida.

Crystal’s husband, Army Sergeant Aaron Blasjo, was just 25 years old when he lost his life in May, 2011, after his unit was attacked with an IED in Afghanistan. Talon was only eight weeks old when his father was killed.

“On a week that so many of us spend celebrating our blessings and what we are thankful for, never did I imagine I would be gifted with a mortgage-free home,” Crystal said. “To you, it looks just like a house with windows and doors. To me, it is a place with four walls, built with love, where my children will grow up, where we will laugh and share memories of a man everyone loved.”

The following day, November 27, Jillian Hinton and her children were handed the keys to their mortgage-free home in Wimauma, Florida.

Jillian’s husband, Army Sergeant Terrence Hinton, was killed in May, 2017, when the military vehicle he was riding in crashed. His family received a warm welcome from their new community, as dozens of neighbors attended their dedication ceremony.

“You’ve given us more than a house. You’ve given us hope,” Jillian said.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

This December, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is going to do even more.

CEO Frank Siller announced the Foundation would be providing 24 mortgage-free homes in 24 days a program aptly dubbed the Season of Hope. By the end of the year, the Foundation will have given away 53 mortgage-free homes for catastrophically injured service members, Gold Star and fallen first responder families.

This will be the Foundation’s most ambitious undertaking, yet, and they are asking for support to honor our nation’s heroes.

This Giving Tuesday consider an $11 per month donation to help more of our nation’s most deserving and their families.

Attachment

Trevor Tamsen Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation 916-524-0941 trevor.tamsen@tunnel2towers.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.