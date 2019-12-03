2019 Study on Radioisotope Power Systems, Plutonium-238 and the Future of United States Space Missions
This report addresses that situation by examining current and future RPS technology, missions they are used for, Plutonium processing technologies, U.S. government agencies and laboratories involved producing RPS and processing Plutonium, RPS related budgets and private companies working in this field.
The world is entering a new era in Space where there will be more advances in the next few decades than throughout human history. RPS will be needed for these future missions (e.g. Lunar Gateway, Mars 2020) just like they have been in the past (e.g. Voyager 2, launched in 1977 and now sending signals back to earth from interstellar space).
Radioisotope power systems (RPS) are a critical technology to provide electricity for space missions. RPS produce electrical power by converting the heat generated by the natural radioactive decay of Plutonium-238 to electricity. They have been in use by the United States for over 50 years and NASA missions have utilized RPS to explore planets, moons, and interstellar space. This exploration resulted in changes to our understanding of our Solar System and our place within it., as well as improve life on Earth.
Despite their critical role in the U.S. space program, little is known about RPS technology outside NASA and some of their contractors.
Key Topics Covered
RADIOISOTOPE POWER SYSTEMS
- Introduction
- RPS and Space Missions
- NASA Mission Portfolio and Classes
- Mission Types
- Flagship Missions
- New Frontiers Missions
- Discovery Missions
- NASA RPS Program
- Program Content and Structure
- Acquiring Flight Systems
- DOE's Role
- Pu-238 Supply Project
- Constant Rate Production Strategy
- RPS Production and DOE Laboratories
- ORNL
- LANL
- INL
- RPS Production Funding
- New Technology Investments
- NASA RPS Selection Process
- Operational Considerations
- Costs and RPS Demand
- Flagship-Class Missions
- Discovery-Class Missions
- DOE's Production Capability
- Technological Advances and Pu-238 Demand
- ASRG
- Dynamic RPS Funding
- Thermoelectrics
- Skutterudite
- eMMRTG
- Modular RPS
- Solar Technology
- Demand from Other Users
- Reestablishing Pu-238 Production Challenges
- Long Road to Shortage
- Synthesizing PU-238
- Plutonium Production Problems
- Automating Pu-238 Production
- Neptunium
- LANL Production Equipment
- Testing and Fabricating at INL
- Production Challenges
- Chemical Processing
- Staffing Issues
- Reactor Positions for Target Irradiation
- Competition from Other Users
- Outlook
NEXT GENERATION RADIOISOTOPE THERMOELECTRIC GENERATORS
- Background
- Radioisotope Power Systems
- RPS Product Families
- Current System
- System in Development
- Other Potential Future Systems
- Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators
- Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator
- GPHS Assembly
- Converter Assembly
- Converter Housing
- System Considerations
- Fuel
- TRL
- MMRTG F2, F3, F4-6
- Enhanced MMRTG
- eMMRTG Conceptual Design
- GPHS Assembly
- Converter Assembly
- Converter Housing
- System Considerations
- Nominal Operations
- Thermal Compliance
- Mechanical Compliance
- Fault Protection
- Schedule
- Possible Future RPS
PLUTONIUM-238
- Background
- NASA Roles and Responsibilities
- NASA and DOE Agreements
- RPS Nuclear Safety
- Savannah River Plant
- Re-Establishing Production
- Critical Supply
- Radioisotope Power System Production
- PU-238 Synthesis
- Plutonium-238 Production
- Process Scale-Up
- Future Pu-238 Production
- Potential Production Problems
- Automating Pu-238 Production
- Neptunium
- LANL Production Equipment
- INL Testing and Fabricating
- Chemical Processing
- Staffing Issues
- Reactor Positions
- Other Users
- Target Design and Qualification
- NASA Priorities
- Impact of New Technologies
DYNAMIC POWER CONVERSION
- Background
- Thermal Energy Conversion Branch
- Dynamic Power Convertors
- Advantages of Dynamic Power Conversion
- ASRG Cancellation
- Conversion Efficiency
- Atmospheric Compositions
- Temperature Limits
- Vibrations
- Robustness
- RFPs
- American Superconductor
- Creare LLC
- Northrop Grumman
- Sunpower Inc.
- Path to Flight
- Reliability Analyses
- Validation
ORGANIZATION AND COMPANY PROFILES
- National Laboratories:
- Glenn Research Center
- Idaho National Laboratory
- Los Alamos National Laboratory
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Private Companies:
- Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nanohmics Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
