Worldwide Geotextile Tubes Market Insights (2019-2024): Installation of Geotextile Tubes in Sandy & Muddy Coastal Areas Poses a Major Challenge

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geotextile Tubes Market by Type (Woven, Nonwoven), End-use (Marine & Hydraulic, Environmental Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Construction), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report defines, segments, and projects the geotextile tubes market based on type, end-use, and region.

It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes the ranking of leading players in the geotextile tubes market.

It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, supply contracts, distribution agreements, collaboration, and divestment in the geotextile tubes market.

The geotextile tubes market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.



Major companies in the geotextile tubes market include Ace Geosynthetics (Taiwan), Officine Maccaferri (Italy), Low & Bonar (UK), Flexituff Ventures International Limited (India), TechFab India Industries Ltd (India), Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd (Australia), Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Huesker (Germany), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), among various others.



Increasing the construction of soft engineering structures for coastal protection is expected to drive the demand for geotextile tubes from the marine & hydraulic segment during the forecast period



The rising level of oceans and seas - due to the increase in temperature - is a major factor causing coastal erosion. The increase in sea and ocean levels result in larger and higher waves reaching the coast through deepening near-shore waters. Coastal erosion is accelerated further by human activities such as sand dredging and harbor construction.

Geotextile tubes and bags have been installed along the coastlines of Bay of Bengal, along with the coastal areas of Malad, Mumbai, along the sea wall of Uppada, Andhra Pradesh and in other coastal areas all over India. The government of India has instantiated the latest project as of June 2019. The government has permitted to install geotextile tubes technology to prevent the sea attacks along the coast of Ponani, Kerala. The geotextile tubes will be installed from the coast of Puthuponnani to Ponnani.



The woven segment of geotextile tubes market is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on type, the woven segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Woven geotextile tubes are used widely for dewatering applications due to their high-performance efficiency. Woven geotextile tubes are manufactured by sewing one or more layers of high strength permeable woven geotextile fabric together to form a tube which is later filled with high water content materials by hydraulic pumping. Woven geotextile tube has fine porosity and superior tensile strength, which allows efficient filtration.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global geotextile tubes market



The geotextile tubes market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The geotextile tubes market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is growing rapidly. This region is home to some of the leading consumers of geotextile tubes globally, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Increasing construction activities and rising awareness regarding coastal erosion are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of the market in the region. Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and Australia are majorly driving growth in the Asia Pacific region and provide considerable scope for the further development of the geotextile tubes market.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the geotextile tubes market and its subsegments.

This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape, gain insights to enhance the positions of their businesses, and enable them to make suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Geotextile Tubes Market

4.2 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Type

4.3 Geotextile Tubes Market, By End-Use

4.4 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Ocean Levels and Protection of Coastlines

5.2.1.2 Recovery of Beaches for Tourism

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use for Waste Treatment in the Mining Industry

5.2.1.4 Treatment of Contaminated Sludge

5.2.1.5 Investments in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in the Price of Raw Materials

5.2.2.2 Product Accreditation and Quality Control

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Environment-Friendly Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Installation of Geotextile Tubes in Sandy and Muddy Coastal Areas

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1.1 Industry Outlook

6.1.1.1 Oil & Gas

6.1.1.2 Construction



7 Regulations

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lab Accreditations



8 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Woven Geotextile Tubes

8.2.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate the Woven Type Segment of the Geotextile Tubes Market By 2024

8.3 Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes

8.3.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate the Nonwoven Type Segment of the Geotextile Tubes Market During the Forecast Period



9 Geotextile Tubes Market, By End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Marine & Hydraulic

9.2.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate the Marine & Hydraulic End-Use Segment of the Geotextile Tubes Market During the Forecast Period

9.3 Environmental Engineering

9.3.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate the Environmental Engineering End-Use Segment of the Geotextile Tubes Market By 2024

9.4 Agricultural Engineering

9.4.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate the Agricultural Engineering End-Use Segment of the Geotextile Tubes Market During the Forecast Period

9.5 Construction

9.5.1 North America to Dominate the Construction End-Use Segment of the Geotextile Tubes Market During the Forecast Period



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Woven Geotextile Tubes are Widely Used in China for Environmental Engineering and Marine & Hydraulic Applications

10.2.2 India

10.2.2.1 Marine & Hydraulic Segment of India Geotextile Tubes Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Between 2019 and 2024

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.3.1 Woven Segment is Projected to Lead Japan Geotextile Tubes Market From 2019 to 2024

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Marine & Hydraulic Segment of South Korea Geotextile Tubes Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Between 2019 and 2024

10.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 US is Projected to Be the Largest and the Fastest-Growing Market for Geotextile Tubes in North America

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 Woven Type Segment is Projected to Lead Canada Geotextile Tubes Market From 2019 to 2024

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 Marine & Hydraulic is the Largest and the Fastest-Growing End-Use Segment of Mexico Geotextile Tubes Market

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 Marine & Hydraulic End-Use Segment of Germany Geotextiles Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2019 to 2024

10.4.2 France

10.4.2.1 Woven Type Segment is Projected to Lead France Geotextile Tubes Market Between 2019 and 2024

10.4.3 Italy

10.4.3.1 Marine & Hydraulic End-Use Segment of Italy Geotextile Tubes Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2019 to 2024

10.4.4 UK

10.4.4.1 Marine & Hydraulic is the Fastest Growing End-Use Segment in UK

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.5.1 Woven Type Segment is Projected to Lead Spain Geotextile Tubes Market From 2019 to 2024 in Terms of Value

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Woven Type Segment is Projected to Lead Saudi Arabia Geotextile Tubes Market Between 2019 and 2024

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Marine & Hydraulic End-Use Segment of South Africa Geotextile Tubes Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2019 to 2024

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Marine & Hydraulic End-Use Segment of Brazil Geotextiles Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Between 2019 and 2024

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Marine & Hydraulic End-Use Segment of Argentina Geotextiles Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2019 to 2024

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

11.2.1 Specialists

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Leaders

11.2.4 Challengers

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Acquisitions

11.5.2 Expansions

11.5.3 New Product Launches

11.5.4 Supply Contracts

11.5.5 Collaborations

11.5.6 Distribution Agreements

11.5.7 Divestments



12 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

12.1 Koninklijke Tencate

12.2 Naue GmbH & Co. KG

12.3 Huesker

12.4 Fibertex Nonwovens

12.5 Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.

12.6 Ace Geosynthetics

12.7 Officine Maccaferri

12.8 Low & Bonar (Enka Solutions)

12.9 Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.

12.10 Techfab India Industries Ltd.

12.11 Other Companies

12.11.1 Titan Environmental Containment

12.11.2 Tensar International

12.11.3 Zebratube

12.11.4 Geobera

12.11.5 Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd.

12.11.6 Industrial Fabrics Inc.

12.11.7 Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics (Winfab)

12.11.8 Thrace Group

12.11.9 Flint Industries

12.11.10 Hock Technology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz7hfu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.