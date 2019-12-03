The North American Bitcoin Conference Re-Engages CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as the Official Newswire of the Longest-Running Blockchain-Focused Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce it will serve as the official newswire for The North America Bitcoin Conference , slated for Jan. 15-17, 2020, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The North America Bitcoin Conference Miami (“BTC Miami”) has a well-earned reputation as a must-attend event for every facet of the blockchain and crypto industries.



CCW will leverage its array of corporate communications solutions by enhancing recognition for conference participants who are seeking to expand their visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the general public. Effective brand awareness strategies provided by CCW include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media, wire-grade press releases, and more.

“We are very pleased to be working with CryptoCurrencyWire and the affiliated InvestorBrandNetwork once again,” Moe Levin, CEO of Keynote stated. “As the most attended and longest running conference company in the blockchain space, Keynote believes it is a great benefit to have CCW’s team of professionals onboard to further raise the visibility of BTC Miami and its thousands of participants to a worldwide audience.”

The long-running success of BTC Miami continues to bring major players together from the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. While covering current key crypto topics such as regulation and adoption, the 2020 event will also offer a distinct focus on enterprise and broader applications for blockchain. Attendees will enjoy phenomenal stand-alone sessions, panel discussions and Q&A with some of the industry’s leading experts and decision makers.

“BTC Miami will be kicking off an exciting year for blockchain, and we are truly excited to continue working with the creative team at Keynote,” Jonathan Keim, communications director of CryptoCurrencyWire, said. “This premier conference attracts a host of crypto innovators, investors and entrepreneurs who are eager to promote a decentralized future. We are honored to be working with BTC Miami and welcome the opportunity to leverage our distribution channels and expertise on behalf of this tremendous event.”

Additional details about BTC Miami, including ticket information, can be found here: https://www.btcmiami.com/

