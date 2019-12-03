Sermonix to Co-sponsor ‘Candid Conversations’ Patient Advocacy Panel With Breastcancer.org at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Discussion will examine sexual health and intimacy, bone health, joint and muscle pain, and quality of life issues in metastatic breast cancer

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products in the precision medicine metastatic breast cancer arena, today announced it will co-sponsor a breast cancer patient advocacy panel with Breastcancer.org at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The symposium will take place December 10-14.



Candid Conversations on Mets, Sex, and Side Effects: a Panel Discussion With Leading Breast Cancer Oncologists, Women’s Health Experts and Patients will be held at 7:30 p.m. CST on Dec. 11, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio. Discussion will focus on metastatic breast cancer quality of life issues including sexual intimacy, bone health and joint pain. Panelists will also discuss liquid biomarkers for disease progression in the metastatic setting.

“Sermonix is pleased to join Breastcancer.org in co-sponsoring this innovative event at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium,” said Dr. David Portman, founder and CEO of Sermonix Pharmaceuticals. “It is essential we in the breast cancer research and development community hear the voice of the patient and keep their most important quality-of-life issues top of mind in confronting this challenging disease.”

Joining Dr. Portman on the patient advocacy panel will be:

Kelli Davis , metastatic breast cancer patient and director of social media at Metavivor

, metastatic breast cancer patient and director of social media at Metavivor Dr. Stephanie Graff , director of the Breast Cancer Program at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health and associate director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute

, director of the Breast Cancer Program at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health and associate director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute Dr. Kelly Shanahan , Ob/Gyn, Metavivor board member, metastatic breast cancer patient and advocate

, Ob/Gyn, Metavivor board member, metastatic breast cancer patient and advocate Dr. Marisa Weiss, founder and chief medical officer at Breastcancer.org

Dr. Graff, an award-winning writer and social media influencer, has broad experience as a principal investigator on numerous clinical trials. She received the Frist Humanitarian Award for her work improving the lives of people in her healthcare community, and serves on the boards of the American Cancer Society Kansas/Kansas City Area and The Research Foundation.

“This symposium is a great opportunity for breast cancer patients and advocates to come together with experts in both women’s health and breast oncology, evolving the discussion on ways to optimize quality of life in ER+ metastatic breast cancer,” said Dr. Graff.

Davis, an outspoken advocate on behalf of women living with the disease, was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer in 2009 and stage IIIc in 2013. She learned she had stage IV, or metastatic, breast cancer in late 2014.

“As women begin to live longer with metastatic breast cancer, quality of life must become an increasingly essential consideration,” said Davis. “True collaboration between patients, physicians, researchers and drugmakers is how quality of life improvements will become possible. It’s the intersection of real and lasting hope.”

Sermonix will also hold a Scientific Steering Expert Advisory Board meeting and host an exhibit booth during SABCS. The booth, No. T9, will be accessible Dec. 11-13 from 10:45 a.m.-5 p.m. CST at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

About Sermonix

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products and is currently undertaking a Phase 2 clinical study of lasofoxifene, its lead investigational drug.

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 by David Portman, M.D., a leading clinical researcher and expert in women’s health, menopause and selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) therapy. The Sermonix management team, led by Dr. Portman, has significant experience in all stages of the drug development and regulatory process. Paul Plourde, M.D., vice president of oncology clinical development, has many decades of experience in the oncology drug development arena. Barry Komm, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, is recognized for his expertise is SERM biology. Elizabeth Attias, M.M.Sc., Sc.D., vice president of business development, has extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug commercialization. Simon Jenkins, Ph.D. vice president of operations, has over 30 years of experience in global drug development leadership. Sermonix non-executive chairman of the board is Anthony Wild, Ph.D., former president of both Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and Warner-Lambert’s Pharmaceutical Division. Learn more at https://sermonixpharma.com/ .

Contact:

David Portman, MD

CEO and Founder, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals

dportman@sermonixpharma.com

614-582-6849



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.