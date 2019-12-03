Logz.io Unveils First-Ever Open Source-Based Cloud Observability Platform Powered by ELK and Grafana

Introduction of Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring complements Logz.io’s leading Log Management solution and Cloud SIEM to enable modern engineering teams

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logz.io, a leading solution for open source based log management and cloud security, today announced the launch of the first-ever Cloud Observability Platform, powered by the open source ELK and Grafana. The platform enables engineers to reduce time to resolution, increase their productivity, and integrate security into DevOps workflows. It is delivered as a fully managed, developer-centric cloud service providing a single pane of glass for monitoring, troubleshooting and securing distributed cloud workloads and Kubernetes.



As engineering teams build and ship code faster, they employ technologies such as Kubernetes and serverless resulting in application stacks that are distributed, abstracted, and difficult to monitor. As a result, achieving observability in modern IT environments has become cumbersome, and time consuming. To solve this issue, engineers prefer to use open source tools, such as ELK and Grafana, because they are accessible, easy to set up, community-driven, and purpose-built to solve developers’ problems. In addition, they are cloud-native and easy to integrate with modern infrastructure such as Kubernetes and other open source projects.

However, open source tools can be difficult to maintain and scale, costing engineers both time and effort. Logz.io’s Cloud Observability Platform enables engineers to use the best open source tools on the market without the complexity of managing and scaling them.

Powered by both Kibana and Grafana, the Observability Platform makes it easy for engineers to correlate between metrics and logs, providing complete visibility into Kubernetes and distributed cloud workloads. In addition, Logz.io’s Cloud Observability Platform features out-of-the-box proactive alerting and advanced machine learning capabilities so engineers can identify and resolve issues and threats faster.

The Cloud Observability Platform is the culmination of three unique product offerings, which together provide visibility into all layers of a given environment:

Logz.io Log Management - The company’s first product, Logz.io Log Management provides the ELK Stack as a fully managed service and enhances it with AI and advanced data analytics features to increase developer productivity and decrease time to resolution.

- The company’s first product, Logz.io Log Management provides the ELK Stack as a fully managed service and enhances it with AI and advanced data analytics features to increase developer productivity and decrease time to resolution. Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring - Now available in Beta, Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring provides a Grafana-based monitoring solution that correlates metrics and logs to speed investigative work and time to resolution.

- Now available in Beta, Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring provides a Grafana-based monitoring solution that correlates metrics and logs to speed investigative work and time to resolution. Cloud SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) - Cloud SIEM provides simple, DevOps-native threat detection and analytics built on the ELK Stack.

“As today’s builders and creators, developers rely on open source for its flexibility, creativity and innovation, but scaling, managing and hosting Open Source monitoring and logging tools can be resource and time-intensive,” said Tomer Levy, CEO of Logz.io. “We firmly believe developers are most productive when they are free to use community-driven, open-source tools, but we recognize the challenges that come along with scaling these solutions to fit businesses. We built the Logz.io Cloud Observability Platform because we want every software engineer in every company to have access to tools like ELK and Grafana without being bogged down by maintenance or scale.”

The Logz.io Observability Platform will premier at AWS re:Invent booth #2213, where the company’s product experts will showcase the platform and provide demos to event attendees. For more information on Logz.io’s Observability Platform, contact lauren@logz.io.

About Logz.io

Logz.io is a cloud observability platform that enables engineers to use the best open source tools in the market without the complexity of managing and scaling them. Logz.io offers three products, Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Grafana, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM. These are offered as fully managed, developer-centric cloud services designed to help engineers monitor, troubleshoot and secure their distributed cloud workloads more effectively. Engineering driven companies like Turner Broadcasting, Siemens , and Unity use Logz.io to simplify monitoring and security workflows, increasing developer productivity, reducing time to resolve issues, and increasing the performance and security of their mission-critical applications.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.