DREAM HOTEL GROUP CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NO MORE FOR 2019 HOLIDAY SEASON

Global hotel company launches charitable giving initiatives across all U.S. properties to help movement to end domestic violence & sexual assault

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You indulged in turkey and all the trimmings. You scored great deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now it’s time to take a moment to spread the word on Dream Hotel Group’s charitable giving campaign benefiting NO MORE.

Renowned hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group today announced plans to renew its charity partnership with NO MORE, an organization dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action and fueling culture change, for the second consecutive year.

Rolling out this week, Dream Hotel Group is proud to introduce charitable giving initiatives across all its brands – Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, Unscripted Hotels, The Chatwal and Heritage House Resort – to help NO MORE reach and empower everyone, from all walks of life, to be part of the solution and to help end domestic violence and sexual assault.

Twenty-four people per minute experience domestic violence and/or sexual assault in the United States alone. These are not numbers—these are our family members, our neighbors, our colleagues, and our friends. Dream Hotel Group wants to be part of the solution and knows this is the most important time to give back, especially in the neighborhoods, communities and cities in which its employees work, live and play.

“Millions of people bravely share their experiences with sexual and domestic violence every year – and the holidays are no exception,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “We want to be part of the solution and help move the needle on these important issues. NO MORE is on the front lines of that mission, and Dream Hotel Group is honored to partner with them to raise funds and support their efforts to mobilize thousands of communities around the world through public awareness, education and community engagement programs.”

"NO MORE is honored to partner with Dream Hotel Group and their hotels across the U.S. this holiday season to help end domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Pamela Zaballa, NO MORE Global Executive Director. "We are grateful to partners like Dream Hotel Group that stand with NO MORE, lend their voices, mobilize their employees and customers, and help raise funds to create a safer, more equitable world."

THREE WAYS TO GIVE BACK WITH DREAM HOTEL GROUP THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

1. GET A ROOM . Book a room at any Dream, Time, Unscripted or Heritage House hotel using the promo code 50CYBER, and Dream Hotel Group will donate $5 per booking to NO MORE. The promotion will run through December 5, 2019 and applies to stays through November 20, 2020. Starting rates range from $75 to $169 per night depending on property. Guests may also add on a $1, $3, or $5 donation to NO MORE when booking a stay at any Dream, Time or Unscripted hotel now through December 31, 2019. Direct bookings only. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply.

All hotels will have front desk signage with information about the partnership and a custom QR code to encourage on-the-spot donations. Guests may also make a donation by texting NOMORE to 833-222-3211 or by visiting https://donate.nomore.org/campaign/this-holiday-season-help-end-domestic-violence-and-sexual-assault/c261549.

2. EAT, DRINK AND BE SHARING . Dream Hotels and its swanky sister hotels The Chatwal New York, The Time New York, The Time Nyack and Unscripted Durham are offering specialty cocktails at their lounges to raise much-needed funds for NO MORE. Guests who donate to NO MORE will receive a complimentary cocktail with each one purchased now through New Year’s Day.

3. GET SOCIAL . Donate and tell your friends, family members and colleagues about it on social media using #NoMore and #IDreamBecause, Dream Hotel Group’s new corporate social responsibility platform. Tag and follow @DreamHotelGroup on Twitter to learn more about how the company is spreading holiday cheer this season and beyond. Keep up with NO MORE and their efforts to stop domestic violence and sexual assault by following @NOMOREorg on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Dream Hotel Group is also encouraging its corporate office and global hotel teams to take part in the giving by matching any donations made to NO MORE now through December 31, 2019. Donations of all sizes are encouraged and appreciated, whether it’s $1, $5, $10 or $20. Here’s how your funds can help make a difference:

Spread the NO MORE Materials: Share NO MORE Tools and Resources - $10

NO MORE develops and produces educational and organizing tools and resources that can be downloaded and used free of cost by grassroots organizations, individuals, communities, businesses, and schools. Every donation of just $10 enables NO MORE to provide the toolkit to one new community group.

Spread the NO MORE Message: Increase the reach of NO MORE PSAs and ad campaigns - $5

NO MORE creates PSAs and advertising campaigns that help to increase awareness and inspire more action to stop domestic violence and sexual assault. Every donation of just $5 will allow NO MORE to boost the number of people by 100 who will see NO MORE’s critical messages.

Spread the NO MORE Movement: Help Build New NO MORE Campaigns - $1

NO MORE has chapters in over 30 cities and countries around the world and is growing rapidly. Every donation of just $1 goes towards necessary start-up materials, resources, and training for local leaders to bring NO MORE to their city or country.

To make a donation online, text the message NOMORE to 833-222-3211 or visit Dream Hotel Group’s fundraising portal here: https://donate.nomore.org/campaign/this-holiday-season-help-end-domestic-violence-and-sexual-assault/c261549.

Together, to we can end domestic violence and sexual assault. To learn more about NO MORE, please visit https://nomore.org/.

About Dream Hotel Group

Dream Hotel Group is a hotel brand and management company with a rich, 30-year history of managing properties in some of the world’s most highly competitive hotel environments. Home to its Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, Night Hotels, Unscripted Hotels and The Chatwal Hotels brands, Dream Hotel Group encompasses three business lines: Proprietary Brands, Hotel Management and Dining & Nightlife. The company is committed to the philosophy that forward-thinking design, service and guest experiences should be available across all market segments. Dream Hotel Group is dedicated to offering travelers an authentic connection to their chosen destination through a truly original approach. For more information on Dream Hotel Group and its brands, please visit www.dreamhotelgroup.com and follow @DreamHotelGroup on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NO MORE

NO MORE is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. NO MORE provides public awareness campaigns, marketing tools, and communications resources. Encouraging everyone – women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life – to be part of the solution, NO MORE sparks national and international grassroots activism. NO MORE brings together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence. To learn more about NO MORE, visit NOMORE.org and follow @NOMOREorg on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Katie Fontana Dream Hotel Group kfontana@dreamhotelgroup.com Bianca Pappas Rubenstein PR bpappas@rubensteinpr.com Laura Peek NO MORE communications@nomore.org



