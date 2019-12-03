Attorney Jason Abraham Becomes Wisconsin Law Foundation Fellow

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Jason Abraham, Managing Partner at Hupy and Abraham, S.C., has accepted an invitation to join the Fellows of the Wisconsin Law Foundation.

The Fellows of the Wisconsin Law Foundation is an honorary program, which recognizes members of the profession in Wisconsin. They are known by their peers for high achievements in their profession and outstanding contributions for the advancement and improvement of the administration of justice in the State of Wisconsin.

An invitation to be a member of the Fellows is a meaningful distinction. Those who receive this personal and professional honor take pride in knowing that their participation in the Fellows sets the standard for all state bar members. Attorney Abraham was inducted into fellowship at the Annual Recognition Dinner in fall 2019.

“This is a great moment in my career, and I am privileged to join Wisconsin’s most prodigious group of attorneys.” Attorney Abraham said.

Through his legal excellence and community efforts, Attorney Abraham has set an example for other attorneys. He has settled or tried personal injury cases with a combined value of approximately $350 million and resolved many cases for over one million dollars each.

Attorney Abraham was selected to the Wisconsin Super Lawyers list because of his superior evaluation in 12 areas of professional achievement. Only 5% of the lawyers in the state of Wisconsin are chosen for this list. Currently, Attorney Abraham holds the highest rating on the lawyer review site Avvo.com with a 10/10 “Superb” rating. The Wisconsin Law Journal named him a 2016 Leader in the Law for his standout efforts within the legal community.

Hupy and Abraham would like to congratulate Attorney Abraham on accepting this well-deserved honor.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a record of success, collecting over a billion dollars for over 70,000 satisfied clients. With 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the firm has a reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims and giving back to the community. The firm has donated more than $1 million to thousands of charitable organizations.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has received top ratings from national professional organizations and voted best by the public. The firm and its staff have received over 250 awards praising service provided and dedication to the legal field.

