The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Updated

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of November 30, 2019.

         
Issuer Name   Shareholding   US $ Market  Value % of Net  Assets
AIB GROUP PLC   562,521 1,840,755 3.24
AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   300,819 435,733 0.77
AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
APPLEGREEN PLC   251,921 1,593,225 2.81
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP      292,586 1,470,006 2.59
C&C GROUP PLC   336,019 1,694,827 2.99
CAIRN HOMES PLC   396,641 530,539 0.93
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   45,756 1,852,704 3.26
COVANTA HOLDING CORP   73,043 1,074,463 1.89
CRH PLC    368,878 14,115,240 24.87
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   322,959 1,928,623 3.40
DCC PLC   20,226 1,728,530 3.05
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC   21,750 2,492,260 4.39
GLANBIA PLC    31,761 369,538 0.65
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC   1,126,099 992,584 1.75
GRAFTON GROUP PLC   216,007 2,341,040 4.13
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC   312,256 399,089 0.70
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   179,092 562,601 0.99
IPL PLASTICS INC   180,354 1,090,298 1.92
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC    177,922 911,556 1.61
KERRY GROUP PLC      7,017 899,923 1.59
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC    64,284 3,464,895 6.11
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   162,553 716,400 1.26
MINCON GROUP PLC    718,130 854,530 1.51
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC      21,273 87,894 0.15
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR      20,097 1,674,482 2.95
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC      139,636 2,135,441 3.76
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC    65,064 2,308,327 4.07
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   748,397 1,165,956 2.05
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   102,268 1,091,827 1.92
UNIPHAR PLC   1,740,000 2,377,233 4.19
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   50,924 1,303,945 2.30

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com

