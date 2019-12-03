TigerGraph Improves Its Graph Database-As-A-Service With Enhanced Performance And More Robustness

TigerGraph Cloud updates make it even easier, faster and secure for enterprises to run graph analytics on production workloads

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re: Invent -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced new functionality and performance for TigerGraph Cloud. TigerGraph Cloud , the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database-as-a-service, is the most intuitive way to build and run applications that work with highly connected and complex datasets. TigerGraph’s latest distributed system and high availability enhancements help enterprises leverage advanced analytics on graph at scale, which requires larger and more varied dataset combinations, which means more variables and relationships to analyze, explore and test to make machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) better.



“To survive and thrive in today’s business world, enterprises should accelerate their approach to AI and ML applications, both of which benefit from graph analytics, as this helps identify new patterns across the data sources, create new models and better algorithms, using data at scale,” said Todd Blaschka, COO, TigerGraph. “TigerGraph Cloud’s enhanced services provide our customers with an even better platform for analytical and transactional processing. Users can start for free and expand to a distributed production system as their applications scale. Starting a distributed graph system with high availability is simply choosing the number of machines and the number of replicas on TigerGraph Cloud.”

TigerGraph Cloud: The Way Forward

TigerGraph Cloud delivers on one promise: graph analytics is the way forward. Until now, organizations had to rely on data scientists, developers and architects to design their graph-based data analysis solutions. TigerGraph Cloud has addressed this innovation gap with an easy-to-use, cloud-based graph service that makes graph database and analytics accessible to everyone; the solution is the only distributed graph service with high availability. TigerGraph Cloud provides the ideal cloud-based service to model, search, and traverse relationships for analytical, transactional and real-time workloads. Users can start for free, then as their data expands they can expand across the cloud. At the same time, with TigerGraph’s ability to do SQL-like database computation along with ACID-compliant transactions, users benefit with a lower TCO compared to other analytic products.

TigerGraph Cloud allows users to get started in minutes, build a proof-of-concept model in hours and deploy a solution to production in days. It eliminates the need to set up, configure or manage servers, schedule backups or look for security vulnerabilities. Also, TigerGraph offers a free tier of TigerGraph Cloud in perpetuity that enables data scientists, developers, business analysts, students and other enthusiasts to experience this technology’s unique power to handle real-world data challenges.

The latest version of TigerGraph Cloud includes configuration for distributed graphs and replica instances for high availability, as well as the ability to leverage EFS for backup and restore. In addition to elastic, pay-only-for-what-you-use pricing, benefits include:

Subscribers can provision distributed TigerGraph services for large production datasets

Subscribers have the choice to deploy high availability TigerGraph services

Subscribers have more TigerGraph Cloud starter kits to choose from for fast application development, including new neural networks, cybersecurity and payment fraud detection kits. Starter kits are built with sample graph data schema, dataset, and queries focused on specific use cases such as fraud detection, real-time recommendation, machine learning, explainable AI and more.

Going into 2020, Microsoft Azure will soon be one of the backend options for users of TigerGraph Cloud, making it the first truly cloud neutral graph database-as-a-service in the market.

Increasing Cloud Momentum

The updates to TigerGraph Cloud will be available before the end of December on AWS, with Azure to follow in the first quarter of next year, making TigerGraph Cloud the first truly cloud neutral graph database-as-a-service in the market. So far, TigerGraph customers have run applications in AWS for some of the largest brands in the world across financial services, healthcare and retail.

“Our customers expect a rapid, friction-free onboarding experience and we are committed to providing it to them,” said Martynas Sukys, product owner at Pagantis. “TigerGraph’s latest performance and usability enhancements will help us maintain our competitive advantage and outperform in a crowded marketplace.”

Jack Xie, head of data at Wish, said, “We have been using TigerGraph for several years now at Wish. TigerGraph's speed, scalability, and graph model have enabled many applications for us that we previously thought were overly challenging.”

“We tapped the power of TigerGraph graph database via AWS to advance and personalize the customer experience and boost customer loyalty,” said Gabriele Corti, chief product officer at Kickdynamic. “We tried other solutions, but only TigerGraph offers both performance and the real-time analytics we need to stay one step ahead of the customer experience curve; we learn more about our customers, faster, so that we can individualize and optimize their experiences.”

Connect with TigerGraph at AWS re:Invent

TigerGraph Cloud will be featured in booth #1106. To schedule one-on-one meetings with TigerGraph representatives and customers or to receive a demo of TigerGraph Cloud at re:Invent, contact salesdev@tigergraph.com .

TigerGraph to Host Upcoming Graph Gurus Workshop Near You

Connect with TigerGraph at a future Graph Gurus event near you for an in-depth graph workshop and networking. These hands-on workshops will take attendees through TigerGraph Cloud, demonstrating seven key data science capabilities and key use cases with TigerGraph’s intuitive GUI, GraphStudio and GSQL queries. For more information and registration, please click here . Upcoming events include:

