Simeio Solution Announces Release of Simeio Identity Vault

New identity proofing platform allows customers to prove who they are so businesses can conduct transactions easier

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio Solutions today announced the release of Simeio Identity Vault. The mobile and web application offering is designed for modern identity proofing approaches, which reduces the effort and cost associated with traditional identity proofing and demonstrates the strength of assurance in an identity by leveraging government IDs and facial recognition. Simeio Identity Vault enables users to prove their identity to organizations in a privacy-preserving manner making transactions easy and secure.



“Simeio Identity Vault provides a solution to current legacy identity proofing methodologies,” said Shawn Keve, Chief Revenue Officer at Simeio Solutions. “With a multi-pronged approach, businesses and governments can digitally transform by verifying their customers’, employees’, and all stakeholders’ identities based upon information that we can collect and confirm.”

Simeio Identity Vault provides the following capabilities:

Fundamental Identity Proofing: Initiate verification using an official government form of identification (e.g., a driver’s license), uses facial recognition to establish authenticity, then validate using a secondary form of identity (e.g., information from utility provider or telecom carrier)

Progressively build a Digital ID card: Save verified claims onto a digital wallet (IOS or Android), and allow for peer attestations

Easy Sharing of Claims: Ability to share verified information about an individual to an organization in a privacy-preserving manner

TrueID Score with Machine Learning: Evaluate Identity Assurance Level (IAL) and generate a granular trust score that adapts as the identity footprint grows

Secure Data Storage & Transmission: Cryptographically secure, verified claims on the users' mobile device

According to Gartner1, "Security and risk management (SRM) leaders with a responsibility for fraud prevention and secure payment, as well as those responsible for underwriting functions or authentication strategy must invest in new technologies now to bolster or replace legacy identity proofing tools and processes. Accept that any sense of security that comes from using highly compromised static data as a means of corroborating identity is a dangerous illusion.”

Simeio Identity Vault is now available. Visit https://www.simeiosolutions.com/identity-proofing, or contact your Simeio Solutions’ Advisor today for more information.

1 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration, Gartner, April 24, 2018

About Simeio Solutions

Simeio Solutions provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and service provides the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit www.simeiosolutions.com .

Simeio Solutions

Media Contact:

Danya Harper

info@simeiosolutions.com

770-282-4442

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing

mikeb@connectmarketing.com

801-373-7888



