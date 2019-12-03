Rob Riggle Partners with the Semper Fi Fund to Host 4th Annual InVETational Golf Tournament

Veterans Tee Off with Celebrities to Raise Money for The Semper Fi Fund

/EIN News/ -- Camp Pendleton, CA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine Corps Veteran, actor and comedian Rob Riggle, in partnership with the Semper Fi Fund present the 4thannual InVETational Golf Classic. The Veteran-Celebrity golf tournament will raise much needed funds and awareness for the Semper Fi Fund. The 2019 Rob Riggle InVETational will take place at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, CA on December 9th.

The InVETational will have Veterans teaming up with celebrities and sponsors to compete for the lowest scores and share laughs on the links. The proceeds of the event will be donated to the Semper Fi Fund, an organization dedicated to providing assistance to combat-wounded and critically ill members of the Armed Forces and their Families. Since its’ inception, the Fund has assisted nearly 24,000 Service members and their families, with over $210 Million dollars in assistance being given out directly to Veterans and their loved ones.

I'm looking forward to hosting our 4th Annual InVETaional Golf Tournament to benefit the Semper Fi Fund. This event combines two of my favorite passions golf and supporting our veterans,” said Rob Riggle, Actor, and Comedian. "The Semper Fi Fund provides crucial assistance to wounded and critically ill Service members and it makes me proud to champion this outstanding cause for veterans and their families.”

“Rob has stood by our Veterans for years, and we are so thankful for his partnership again, for the fourth year in a row,” said Karen Guenther, President, CEO and Founder of the Fund. “As a Marine and combat-veteran, Rob truly understand the struggles our Veterans face, and the need for organizations like ours to step in and assist those who have served our country. We are thrilled to be working with Rob this year, and many years to come!”

Best known for his roles in 12 Strong, The Hangover, 21 & 22 Jump Street, Dumb and Dumber To, The Other Guys, Step Brothers, The Daily Show, and Modern Family, among other popular movies and TV shows, tournament host Rob Riggle served 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and Reserves as a Civil Affairs Officer and Public Affairs Officer across the globe, including in Afghanistan. Rob cares deeply about veterans and has used his success as a comedian and actor to support those who have served the country and has hosted the annual InVETational for the past three years.

Celebrity golfers from the Fund’s athletics program will be announced in the coming weeks. Veteran golfers will include Master Sergeant Davey Lind, USMC (Ret) and Sergeant Saul Martinez, USMC (Ret).

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for those who would like to come out and play. Please visit the InVETational Website for more information at https://semperfifund.org/rob-riggle-invetational/

About the Semper Fi Fund

The Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund provide urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case Managers from the Fund work one-on-one with Service members and Veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead extremely low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of Service members and Veterans, and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two veteran nonprofits to receive this rating last year), nine consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator (an achievement attained by only 3% of rated charities) and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at http://www.semperfifund.org.

