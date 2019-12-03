Employees Prefer Video for Learning

Kaltura’s 2019 State of Video in the Enterprise Survey of 1,200 Professionals Reveals Majority Favor Video as a Way to Learn

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , leading video technology provider, today released the findings of its sixth annual 2019 State of Video in the Enterprise report which sheds light on video’s increasingly critical role in effective learning across the enterprise. With 91% of respondents reporting that their company is using video for learning and development and 88% seeing video use as steady or growing in their organization, video is the dominant way to train employees today. The report reveals one of the driving reasons that video is so effective—the majority of employees prefer it, with 69% saying they would rather learn a new skill from video than from a written document.

Based on a survey of more than 1,200 full-time professionals who work at companies with more than 500 employees across the United States, the report explores how enterprises are using video to create a more personalized and forward-leaning experience for learning and development today, whether current methods are working, and what employees would find more effective.

Shocking Levels of Disengagement

While employees prefer video as a method of learning, that doesn’t mean they’re always paying attention. 72% of employees admit that they do not give training videos their full attention, skimming them, watching without sound, listening while doing something else, or ignoring them completely. Looking at differences in generations, while 44% of Baby Boomers report always paying attention to training videos, Generation X, Millennials, and Gen Z all have only 23-24% reporting watching training videos with full attention.

Getting Employees’ Attention Back with Interactive Video and Live Video Classes



Fortunately, employees see additional ways to make training more engaging. 82% believe that interactive videos hold their interest better than traditional videos. Videos can be made interactive by techniques such as adding hotspots that link to additional materials or videos, embedding quizzes in the video, and even building videos where content and storyline change depending on the viewer’s choices. Interactive, personalized videos create a lean forward experience that drives increasingly better results.

Additionally, 64% of respondents said their employers are using live broadcasts or virtual classrooms for live training, in which trainees can learn in real time and interact with their instructor. Virtual classrooms seem poised to become one of the pillars of enterprise learning in the future.

“Video has long become a critical tool for learning, both in real-time as well as on-demand,” said Dr. Michal Tsur, Kaltura’s Co-Founder, President and General Manager – Enterprise & Learning. “That’s why forward-thinking organizations have adopted a ‘video-first’ and ‘mobile first’ approach, offering personalized engaging video as part of their onboarding, learning and reskilling. One additional trend that’s quickly gaining in popularity is the use of virtual classrooms, which allow employees to interact with instructors in real-time and can also be recorded and referenced to later through VOD.”

As workplaces continue to evolve, advanced video techniques like personalized interactivity and engaging live broadcasts will be key in recapturing lost engagement and creating a more immersive and active environment for employees to learn.

Many Organizations Failing to Leverage Employee-Created Videos

Nearly a third of employees are already creating videos for work purposes, including meeting recordings, screen share recordings, tutorials for colleagues, marketing videos, sales videos, testimonials, video emails, etc. However, only half of respondents said they have access to the basic video creation tools necessary to make videos that could help spread knowledge across the organization, which will limit organizations’ ability to fully leverage video’s capabilities.

Kaltura’s platform powers video experiences for some of the nation’s largest enterprises and educational institutions like SAP, ADP, Novartis, Purdue University, and Stanford to help them communicate more effectively both internally and externally. With a product suite that includes tools for webcasting, desktop video capture, lecture capture, interactive video, AR/VR, and advanced video analytics, Kaltura leads the marketplace in educational video.

To download a copy of the report, please visit: https://corp.kaltura.com/resources/state-video-enterprise-2019/ .

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values – openness, flexibility, and collaboration – and is the initiator and backer of the world’s leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

Kaltura’s Enterprise and Learning business unit helps organizations from all industries power video across the organization, both internally – for employees and students, and externally – for customers and partners, live and VOD, on any device. Kaltura offers the tools to create and manage video that can power every department. With Kaltura’s video solutions, organizations can improve communication, drive engagement, share knowledge, increase collaboration boost creativity, and improve learning results. For more information visit www.kaltura.com .

Lisa Bennett VP Corporate Marketing lisa.bennett@kaltura.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.