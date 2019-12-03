Splash Wines Kicks Off Its 5th Holiday Season Dedicated to Delivering Quality Wines to Customers’ Doorsteps at Unprecedented Prices

/EIN News/ -- Eagle, Idaho, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US-based Splash Wines, Inc. is maintaining momentum as one the fastest growing direct-to-consumer wine marketing companies as it rolls into its fifth holiday season. Splash just launched their holiday gifting page that features curated cases of premium wines perfect for keeping family and friends’ glasses full this holiday season. A selection for every preference is available that includes: 90+ point (Wine Enthusiast Editor’s Choice) French Bordeaux, award-winning French and Portuguese red blends and more adventurous Spanish white varietals.

According to Robert Imeson, CEO of Splash Wines, “Splash Wines’ continued success is the result of our commitment to our customers. Quite simply, our strategy is that we source exceptional wine at competitive prices from around the globe and eliminate the mark-up associated with the traditional retail model by selling directly to the consumer. Most importantly, we do whatever it takes to make sure the customer is satisfied with their order so they continue to come back. Unlike most other players in the space, we do not push a ‘club’ model that traps customers into unwanted shipments. We are confident that our customers will love our product and we invite them to order whenever they want, as opposed to getting wine they may not be expecting delivered on a timetable that isn’t their own.”

About Splash Wines

Three generations of wine-selling expertise and 15 years in the internet wine business have been poured into Splash Wines. The company simplifies the process of discovering and buying great wines by developing generational relationships with winemakers and procuring an eclectic cellar, then shipping directly to customers. Oenophiles can expect to find both familiar names and obscure new wines from around the world—including many chosen for their ability to pair well with food and oxygen.

