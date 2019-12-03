AMD Enables Ecosystem for High-Performance Mini PCs Powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded Processors

— ASRock Industrial, EEPD, OnLogic and Simply NUC are delivering mini PCs for industrial, media, and enterprise markets —

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced it is enabling an open ecosystem for OEMs to create and customize high performance Mini PCs, powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 and R1000 processors.



ASRock Industrial, EEPD, OnLogic and Simply NUC, are the first OEMs to offer and sell these new Mini PC platforms for the industrial, media, communications and enterprise markets. These companies are giving customers an open and customizable platform based on high-performance CPU/GPU processor with expansive peripheral support, in-depth security features and a planned 10-year processor availability.

“The demand for high performance computing isn’t limited to servers or desktop PCs. Embedded customers want access to small form factor PCs that can support open software standards, demanding workloads at the edge, and even display 4K content, all with embedded processors that have a planned availability of 10 years,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Solutions, AMD. “This is why many of our technology partners have chosen AMD Ryzen Embedded processors to power their Mini PCs. We are excited to work together and provide the industry with a new open ecosystem for small form factor computing.”

Driving a Diverse Hardware Ecosystem

The power of a device comes from its ease of use and scalability, which in turn depends on the ecosystem supporting it. These new Mini PCs, powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded, have access to an existing embedded processor ecosystem that supports open software standards, while providing OEMs the capability to create unique, customizable platforms.

The growing list of hardware partners creating Mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded includes:

James Lee, President, ASRock Industrial: “We saw the high-performance computing demands of home entertainment, business and industrial applications such as Digital Signage, Kiosks, and IoT Gateway. By working with AMD, ASRock Industrial was able to deliver the 4x4 BOX-V1000M/R1000V, giving our customers new cost-effective and high-performance solutions.”

Christian Blersch, Managing Director, E.E.P.D.: “With the new SBC PROFIVE NUCV and NUCR we have a reliable, energy-efficient Box-PC with state-of-the-art technology in our portfolio. These platforms meet the highest demands due to its power-optimized processors and the ultra-modern, highly efficient thermal concept. This ecosystem of Mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded allows us to create products for our customers that are characterized by low integration costs, simple combination options with our USB-I/O-modules, and a high degree of functional safety and reliability.”

Johnny Chen, Partnerships Manager, OnLogic: “Our clients come to us for reliable fully-sealed fanless, as well as actively-cooled, solutions that can operate anywhere. Helping them find the 'right-fit' computer has always been about more than just the form factor of the device. Today's AMD processors provide a very appealing mix of performance and price that, when combined with the proven reliability of our hardware platforms, create new application possibilities and give our customers a way to further customize their hardware solution for their particular project.”

Aaron Rowsell, CEO, Simply NUC: “Simply NUC has excelled in making small form factor PCs for a while, but when we took a look at our product roadmap, we noticed a gap in providing our customers with high-performance, long life platforms. With the new Simply NUC Sequoia platform, we get to take the high-performance capabilities and planned longevity of the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors and combine that with the Simply NUC experience and create a minicomputer that’s small in size but not on toughness or reliability.”

Supporting Open Software

Mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded processors support a growing list of software partners with pre-validated packages based on open source software. These partners include Radeon Open Compute (ROCm), OpenCL™, and more. As well, these Mini PCs can run software for machine vision, object detection, edge inference, and analytics from AMD software ecosystem partners, creating a platform that’s well suited for applications that require fast deployment.

Steven Chiang, CEO, AlphaInfo: “We’re excited to support this new ecosystem of Mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded processors. At AlphaInfo our expertise with advanced data integration, mature software engineering and technology industry data analysis and management allows us to create innovative and robust application systems that suit every customer's unique needs, whether it’s in an embedded application or a Mini PC providing compute power at the edge.”



Mike Daulerio, Vice President of Business Development, Beechwoods Software: “Beechwoods is thrilled to be one of the partner companies supporting AMD's open ecosystem. Our IoT Edge Gateway software leverages the advanced compute capabilities of the Ryzen™ Embedded Processor family to enable smarter, more secure solutions with headroom for future proofing.”



Eric Simone, CEO, ClearBlade: “Frameworks, standards and open source ecosystems are essential to the sustainable success of connected systems that scale. We're honored to support the ecosystem of Mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, essential to design, engineer and support secure, real-time, scalable IoT solutions.”

AMD Ryzen Embedded Processor Overview

The AMD Ryzen Embedded processors bring together AMD “Zen” CPU and “Vega” GPU architectures in a seamlessly integrated SoC solution for high-performance compute to support the modern computing needs of industrial, media, and enterprise applications.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 processors provide scalable solutions from 6 watts to 54 watts in a pin compatible package that powers high resolution, 4K multi-display configurability, high-performance 3D graphics all while enabling extended availability that alleviates replacement cycles and minimizes customer costs.

