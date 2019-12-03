Whipcord Drives Performance Improvements, Achieves Zero Downtime with Infinidat

Capacity-on-Demand Storage System Enables Cloud Service Provider Flexibility to Grow While Controlling Costs

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the market’s leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced that cloud service provider Whipcord has successfully leveraged Infinidat’s enterprise-level, Capacity-on-Demand storage system to scale its business and provide customers with continuous, high-quality service without a single minute of downtime.



“Our operations team raves about InfiniBox – it is bulletproof, requires very minimal effort and is critical to our bottom line,” said Dan Hamilton, vice president of technology at Whipcord. “In four years, we have had zero downtime, including during software upgrades. They are incredibly proactive in their service and support, and the system is easy to manage. Infinidat is a key strategic partner and has been instrumental in enabling us to differentiate, grow and scale profitably.”

Whipcord implemented Infinidat’s enterprise-proven InfiniBox storage system to upgrade its storage capability to serve its short- and long-term growth needs. Whipcord was looking for a solution that exceeded customers’ performance expectations, delivered extremely reliable Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) and long-term archive protection, and cost-effectively addressed the storage capacity requirements of its ever-growing data.

“We chose Infinidat because of their industry-leading performance and they aligned perfectly with our long-term approach to partnering with clients,” Hamilton said. “The traditional three-year, forced-refresh cycle in the storage industry presents a high degree of cost uncertainty. Infinidat’s capacity-on-demand model changes the equation, enabling Whipcord to have on-premises access to a full petabyte of storage, while only paying for what we need to meet clients’ growing needs.”

Whipcord provides IT infrastructure services that include colocation, cloud, backup and replication, and network services through its tier-three data centers in Vancouver, Lethbridge and Toronto, Canada. It has grown significantly in recent years, starting with a focus on satellite imagery customers and broadening to serve space agencies around the world, SaaS solution providers, and small- to mid-sized companies in various fields.

Whipcord’s InfiniBox F6000 provides enterprise-class storage performance, availability and an unmatched level of security. The Capacity-on-Demand model enables companies to purchase and pre-configure an initial percentage of the total capacity and then add, as needed, in increments as low as 10TB as they are being used.

“Infinidat has far exceeded the high expectations we set in the beginning of our relationship,” Hamilton said. “The stellar performance and unmatched flexibility that Infinidat has provided give us a strong competitive advantage, allowing us to offer customers the peace of mind they need when making investments to grow their own businesses.”

Over the past year, Infinidat has expanded its vision and extended its ability to execute a number of ways. The company recently announced its Elastic Data Fabric vision for storing, sharing and generating value out of multi-petabyte data loads across on-premises and cloud-computing architectures. It also released the fifth version of its InfiniBox ™ core operating software and crossed the five-exabyte milestone in total storage volumes shipped.

About Whipcord

For nearly two decades, Whipcord has been an industry leader in data center services. Their global customer base is powered by operation centres located across Canada. Services include comprehensive solutions focused on Colocation, Cloud, Backup & Replication and Network Services. Whipcord’s innovative team is comprised of entrepreneurs, rocket scientists, programmers, farmers, data scientists and deal-makers whose mission is to solve big problems by leveraging technology to provide simple solutions. For more information, visit www.whipcord.com .

About Infinidat

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, seven nines of reliability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

