George P. Johnson (GPJ) Invests in the Future of Experience Marketing and Design with Cal Poly Experience Innovation Lab

GPJ announces investment in the development of an experiential learning lab at California Polytechnic State University

/EIN News/ -- SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of experience marketing and design is in expert hands as the world's leading experiential marketing agency - George P. Johnson (GPJ) , part of the Project Worldwide agency network - pledges $500,000 to the development of an experiential learning lab at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly). Construction recently began on the $125 million William and Linda Frost Center for Research and Innovation, which will include the Boswell Ag Tech Center and its seven learning laboratories for the future. Included within this Tech Center is the Experience Innovation Lab, a place for burgeoning experiential marketing leaders and experience designers to grow and innovate.



The Experience Innovation Lab will be both a research and creative space to design immersive personal, technological, and digital experiences in collaboration with industry partners and GPJ clients. It will engage students in invaluable, real-world experience design and marketing - all part of the “Learn by Doing” philosophy at the university.

Led by Cal Poly’s pioneering Experience Industry Management Department, the lab will emphasize an interdisciplinary approach utilizing faculty and student expertise across campus to include experience industry management, architecture, computer science, engineering, food science, wine, marketing, graphic design, and theater, among other disciplines. Teams of faculty and students will work with industry partners including GPJ executives to solve the experience industry’s complex needs and to anticipate disruptors within the event, travel, hospitality, sport, recreation and experience marketing and design space.

In addition to GPJ’s financial investment in the development of the facility, they are also tapping members of their senior leadership team to lend their expertise to the design and development of the lab, acting as mentors and contributors to the programming and use of the space.

On GPJ’s investment in the education of future experience marketers, CEO Chris Meyer stated, “GPJ has been the leader in experiential marketing for over a century. As this industry develops and its prominence within the general marketing sphere continues to grow, it’s imperative that we invest our resources into future pioneers that will continue to advance the space. Higher learning centers allow for a safe testing ground for students to try out their wildest ideas, building the pipeline of innovators to come. Having been ingrained in this work for decades, GPJ is able to offer unique perspectives and insights to truly make this a state-of-the-art learning experience that will foster the future leadership of our industry.”

“Cal Poly’s hands-on educational model provides the perfect environment for students, faculty and industry partners to come together in the new Experience Innovation Lab to dream and create,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong said. “We are grateful for George P. Johnson’s support of Learn by Doing at Cal Poly.”

Andrew Thulin, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, continued, “George P. Johnson’s partnership with Cal Poly provides students with national and international opportunities and experiences. This donation will ensure that students have access to the latest in experience marketing and design – including some of the brightest talents in the industry – and are prepared to meet the demands of the growing industry immediately upon graduation.”

About George P. Johnson Experience Marketing ( www.gpj.com )

As the world's leading experiential marketing agency, GPJ enables brand marketers to benefit from integrated experiential programs that leverage online, mobile and physical brand interactions fueled by data. Clients in technology, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, finance and other industries rely on GPJ to help them compete more effectively on a global basis by creating and accelerating relationships with customers, employees, partners, media and other influencers. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a modern agency network built for the needs of contemporary marketers.

About Project Worldwide ( project.com )

Project is an independent, global network in service of creativity. With 2,200+ people in 44 offices, Project’s agencies make things that inspire people to participate and act on behalf of our clients’ brands. Our portfolio of agencies includes ARGONAUT, DARKHORSE, Dig&Fish, George P. Johnson, G7 Entertainment Marketing, JUXT, Motive, Partners + Napier, Praytell, Raumtechnik, School, Shoptology, Spinifex Group, and Wondersauce. Visit project.com for more information.

About Cal Poly

Founded in 1901 and part of the renowned California State University system since 1960, Cal Poly is a nationally ranked, four-year, comprehensive polytechnic public university located in San Luis Obispo, California. Known for its Learn by Doing approach, small class sizes and open access to expert faculty, Cal Poly is a distinctive learning community whose 21,000 academically motivated students enjoy an unrivaled hands-on educational experience that prepares them to lead successful personal and professional lives. For more information, visit www.calpoly.edu .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90e79cf2-8ad1-45c1-afd8-e22fb42bac0f

The William and Linda Frost Center for Research and Innovation Future home to the Experience Innovation Lab, funded in part by George P Johnson



