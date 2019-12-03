Virtusa Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Status

Virtusa joins a group of AWS Partner Network members helping financial services organizations deliver innovation solutions

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency status. This designation recognizes Virtusa for providing deep expertise in building financial services solutions on AWS to help organizations manage critical issues such as risk management, data management, navigating compliance requirements, and establishing governance models while helping them innovate and transform their business.



Achieving the AWS Financial Services Competency differentiates Virtusa as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

“With over half of our business focused on the highly regulated BFSI industry, achieving AWS Financial Services Competency status provides an important distinction across the broad APN,” said Jim Francis, EVP and head of global alliances, Virtusa. “Virtusa’s engineering and financial services heritage combined with our proven AWS expertise makes us a unique service provider to consider for AWS workload migrations as well as cloud-native development.”



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Virtusa has built its own Open Innovation Platform (OIP) leveraging AWS services . OIP has been leveraged by clients globally to accelerate innovation and drive their transformation and modernization agendas in the financial services space. A recent Virtusa project leveraging the OIP platform includes the establishment of the first cross-border, open-architecture API marketplace and sandbox platform, ASEAN Financial Innovation Network’s APIX platform , that was built for financial institutions and fintechs to collaborate and catalyze digital innovation to drive financial inclusion.

To learn more about Virtusa and its AWS capabilities, please visit: virtusa.com/partner/aws

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

