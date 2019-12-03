Paycor Strengthens Executive Team with Three Key Appointments

Human Capital Management Company Expands Executive Team to Further its Commitment to Provide Human Resources Leaders with Industry-Best Technology and Expertise

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced three strategic additions to its executive team, with Joe Meyer appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Brett Meager as Senior Vice President of Client Service and Loyalty and John Warcop as Senior Vice President of Implementation. With this leadership expansion, Paycor continues its upward momentum while furthering its commitment to providing HR leaders with the technology and industry expertise that can help make a difference in their organizations.



Meyer brings more than two decades of technological innovation experience to his role as CTO at Paycor, where he will lead product development, DevOps and architecture. Previously, Meyer spent 11 years at Citibank, where he was Architecture Senior Group Manager for the company’s CTO Group.

In addition to its technology expertise, Paycor’s commitment to award-winning client service is a key differentiator and a critical factor in scaling customer success. As a testament to this charter, Paycor has invested in the development of two executive leadership roles focused on the two core pillars of client service – implementation and customer success/loyalty.

Brett Meager joins Paycor as Senior Vice President of Client Service and Loyalty from Hodges-Mace where she served as the Senior Vice President of Client Services. Previously, Meager served as the Director of Global Professional Services at NCR Corporation. Meager’s 20 years of experience will be leveraged as she leads Paycor’s Service, Client Success, Client Experience and Service Enablement teams.

John Warcop has made tremendous progress over the last 18 months with Paycor’s Implementation team and as a result he has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Implementation. Warcop spent 12 years at HSBC where he was most recently SVP & Site Director, Default Services. Warcop and Meager will work in tandem to drive exceptional client service, focusing on improving the quality of client retention and loyalty, as members of the Executive Committee and co-leaders of the Client Service division.

“One of our strategic growth pillars is to develop an HCM solution bundle that wows companies, whether they have 10 employees or 1,000,” said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO of Paycor. “To execute, it’s imperative that we have strong technology leadership and industry expertise. The appointment of our CTO will enhance our capabilities and leadership as a technology provider, while our two new Senior Vice Presidents will maintain our commitment to delivering expert service.”

More than 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best HCM solution for the mid-market, but what makes us legendary is the total customer experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps customers streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com.

