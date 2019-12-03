Construction Engineering Labs Selects Agile Frameworks for Enhanced Field and Lab Testing Workflows

Easy-to-use MetaField solution allows access to valuable real-time data

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks ®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Construction Engineering Labs has selected its Agile Frameworks’ MetaField® solution to enhance field data collection and lab testing processes.



Based in Pearl City, HI, Construction Engineering Labs focuses on construction materials testing along with geotechnical engineering and special inspection services. The firm serves a variety of clients including developers, contractors and government entities.

“We’ve been in business for 30 years and I’m always looking for ways to improve how we do our business,” said Ron Pickering, president, Construction Engineering Labs. “Is there a better approach that will improve our client experience and work for our employees?” During his research, Pickering found the MetaField software solution, which he felt was a better system than what they were currently using because of the field application for their field technicians.

MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that streamlines complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

“I looked at several different applications and found that MetaField is more set up for what we need,” said Pickering. “Our technicians will be able to do all of their current paperwork on a phone or tablet versus having the paperwork sit in their truck until they get back to the office. The easy-to-use platform and real-time data availability are key for us.”

“Many engineering firms have tremendous opportunities for growth but are impeded by technology platforms that can’t support their specific needs to support this growth,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “With MetaField, Construction Engineering Labs now has the foundation for growth and improved real-time communication with its staff and clients.”

About Agile Frameworks

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com

Media Contact:

Alan Littman

Agile Frameworks

952-995-2579

alittman@agileframeworks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.