PDS Biotechnology to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company with a broad pipeline of novel products based on the company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present the company's upcoming clinical trials and recent clinical data demonstrating the potential of the Versamune®-based products to overcome key limitations of current cancer immunotherapy at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.



Event: 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Time: 1:40pm PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA: Track 3

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with a broad pipeline of novel products based on the company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology. The Versamune® platform effectively delivers tumor-specific antigens for in-vivo uptake and processing, while also activating a critical immunological pathway, the type 1 interferon pathway, thus resulting in the production of potent tumor-specific killer T-cells. Using Versamune®, PDS Biotechnology is engineering therapies designed to better recognize cancer cells and break down their defense systems to effectively attack and destroy tumors. PDS Biotechnology’s pipeline combines the Versamune® technology with tumor-specific antigens across several cancer types. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter @pdsbiotech.

Forward Looking Statements

