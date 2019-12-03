HempAmericana Acquires Highest Capacity Solvent Recovery System Produced by Top Industry Manufacturer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is pleased to announce the purchase of a next-generation high-capacity 200-Liter Solvent Recovery System (“SRS”) manufactured by Ecodyst ( ecodyst.com ), a leader in disruptive laboratory technology. The Company’s new SRS model is four times as large as the Company’s existing SRS and is the largest system offered by the manufacturer.

“Based on our analysis, this machine will pay for itself in no time,” commented Salvador Rosillo. “After that, it’s all gravy. Given our production system, this is a no-brainer. We are deploying capital – increasingly coming from operations – to streamline and augment returns on prior and current investments. This new investment will positively impact our margins for years to come.”

Management notes that the machine is currently in the Ecodyst manufacturing production process. The Company anticipates delivery over the near term and will integrate the new machine into the production process immediately upon installation.

Ecodyst is also currently attending MJBiz Con , an Industry Trade show touted as "the largest gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world", with an estimated 35,000 attendees. At the conference, Ecodyst will be featuring the precise Solvent Recovery System purchased by the Company, and will hang the HMPQ Banner to give additional exposure for HempAmericana.

Mr. Rosillo stated, “This machine is the jump-start for the expanded and enhanced production line we have been assembling, and it will play a significant role in driving bottom-line profitability in the quarters ahead.”

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com.

