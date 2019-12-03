Image Protect Begins Testing Programmatic Ad Revenue Model Ahead of Schedule

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce that the Company has engaged leading digital advertising consultancy firm, Kubient ( Kubient.com ), to help build, implement, launch, and test the Fotofy programmatic advertising revenue model. In the process, Kubient will help to create ads, engage brands, and assist in generating traffic for the Fotofy ad network.



Image Protect CEO, Lawrence Adams, commented, “Kubient has the experience and capability to step in and guide us during this critical stage of the process as we turn Fotofy’s enormous potential into revenue growth. Perhaps most importantly, we are fortunate to be at this stage well ahead of schedule. While we aren’t expecting huge sales growth right away, this move will establish a base and a functional model from which we can dramatically scale up throughout 2020, when we anticipate substantial top-line growth.”

The Company is also in talks with several external digital image websites as it works to expand the scope of the Fotofy model.

Adams continued, “We are also building something we have started to call ‘the YouTube of Images’, which could be the most exciting part of this whole process. Early indications suggests this is a huge source of potential excitement, and we will have more details on it soon. We hope to have something more concrete in the next few weeks to share with our stakeholders.”

Management notes that online ad spending is in an accelerating boom that is only expected to grow more intense over coming years. Digital marketing spend is projected to reach $146 billion by 2023, growing at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to a Forrester report shared with Marketing Dive. The full report can be found here .

“I want our shareholders to know that this is the beginning of the end of dilutive fundraising as we set in place the foundation of a strong revenue model,” Adams concluded. “I have been buying the stock in the open market not because I thought it would move the market, but to show my commitment to the long-term promise of Image Protect and the Fotofy strategy, and to align myself with our shareholders at this defining moment in the Company’s history.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



