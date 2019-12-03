NTT DATA Selects GoodData on iQuattro® for Strategic Business Alliance to Provide IoT Analytics Capabilities

GoodData serves as data analytics provider for NTT DATA’s iQuattro® IIoT platform for manufacturing, smart factories

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData ®, the leader in cloud BI and analytics, today announced an agreement with NTT DATA, one of the world’s largest IT services companies. Through the deal, NTT DATA secured the opportunity to resell GoodData’s analytics platform that will help NTT DATA’s customers around the globe better leverage their increasingly vast data assets. In addition, GoodData’s analytics platform will power NTT DATA’s iQuattro® Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) platform being deployed by leading Japanese manufacturers to run smart factories, develop smart supply chains and dominate the 21st Century factory floor.



By being selected to partner with NTT DATA, GoodData receives a “seal of excellence” from an industry leader and takes a giant leap forward with expanding its reseller program.

“GoodData’s analytics platform provides the best solution for handling the massive amount of data produced by the industrial IoT,” said Kazumasa Taninaka, Head of AI & IoT Division of Business Solutions Sector of NTT DATA. “The ability to quickly analyze data produced by industrial machines and factory workers is instrumental to the success of the IoT and is becoming the backbone of the 21st-century factory floor. We only enter strategic business and technology alliances with the best of the best, and we’re excited to enter this one.”

Manufacturing 4.0, or Industry 4.0, is one of the fastest-growing segments of the data analytics market. By gaining precise visibility into the minute-by-minute performance of every machine, factory line and facility, NTT DATA customers can redesign production capabilities to improve everything from quality assurance to forecasting to machine maintenance and production.

NTT DATA is the second international IT services partner to resell GoodData products. GoodData launched its reseller program last year with a strategic partnership with Brazilian software company TOTVS S.A. The global market demand for GoodData’s innovative solutions continues to rise as companies across all industries demand greater insights and value from growing data assets.

“There is no better partner for helping to develop and extend the factory of the future than NTT DATA,” said Roman Stanek, CEO & Co-Founder of GoodData. “Japan has long been at the forefront of manufacturing innovation and excellence, and together we’ll create solutions that enable companies to fully capitalize on the IoT, data analytics and other advanced technologies.”

As a global leader in IT services, NTT DATA will work closely with GoodData to digitally transform the manufacturing industry using iQuattro® analytics. By combining sensor data with such things as a process, quality and production data, managers and floor workers will be more able to improve production, identify and correct machine errors and hone forecasting.

iQuattro® is a registered trademark of NTT DATA Corporation in Japan

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA (TOKYO: 9613) is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Its emphasis is on long-term commitments, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com .

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .

©2019, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Chad Torbin

415.548.6536

chad@speakeasystrategies.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.