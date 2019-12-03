Trustifi Consumer Data Compliance Meets GDPR and CCPA Standards

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi, an email security provider, announces its proactive compliance with both the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Though the U.S. Congress has not passed comprehensive national privacy legislation, Trustifi has voluntarily instituted protections for clients that meet the most stringent local laws so as to provide consistent protection to all users everywhere.



“Protecting clients is at the core of what we do at Trustifi,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “Comprehensive security should include robust user control over data. We are proactive to go beyond compliance to lead in this area.”

The GDPR and CCPA overlap in a number of areas with differences in others, however Trustifi’s comprehensive approach complies with both with a forward-looking philosophy to evolve as uses and practices change. Protections include:

Disclosing the types and categories of data collected

Explaining why certain data is collected and how it is used

Sharing if data is sold and who it is sold to (Trustifi has not and does not contemplate selling client data)

Providing users the right to request data be deleted

Transparency into data collection and use and control of that data is fundamental to the Trustifi commitment to providing comprehensive cyber protection to our clients.

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPPA, PII and CCPA regulations.

