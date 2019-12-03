Global Chronic Disease Management Markets to 2024, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Roche, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Disease Management: Therapeutics, Device Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for chronic disease management through various therapeutics and advanced device technologies.



Report Scope



Brief outline of the global markets and therapeutic device technologies for chronic disease management

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Key insight into the current state of chronic diseases and disorders, with an emphasis on advance needle-free drug delivery technologies, diagnostic methods, and smart device technologies that support effective disease state management

Data corresponding to global chronic disease management markets by disease type that includes various chronic diseases, therapeutic drugs, treatment adherence devices & systems, drug delivery technologies, and treatment & management providers

Regulatory structure for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the market

Detailed company profiles and competitive landscape of major market players, including Roche, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and GlaxoSmithKline

Market Insights



This market growth is fueled by a growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, superior clinical results of new drugs and biologics, increasing trend of digital health, the U.S.



Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, increasing awareness in the developed world, strong research and development (R&D) initiatives from key market players, increasing government initiatives, patient assistance programs, regulatory efforts to provide smooth regulatory approval process, adoption of portable/wearable device technologies and adoption of advanced software applications; further, keydrivers for the market include smart pills, targeted therapy, advanced needle-free drug deliverytechnologies, drug-device combinations and development of home-care and self-medication devices.



However, some of the key market barriers are lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries, poormedication adherence, patent expiry blockbuster drugs and biologics, shorter product life cycles fordevice technologies, regulatory issues (stringent regulatory approval procedure), increasing R&D cost,health disparities in in low-income countries, higher cost of the cancer treatment, data privacy, datasecurity and data accuracy.



Regionally, the U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the therapeutics and device technologies segments of global chronic disease management market. Those wishing to invest in the chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies market ought to strongly consider high-growth areas such as pharmaceutical drugs, biologics, medical device technologies and software applications.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Chronic Diseases and Growing Burden on Economy

Background of Chronic Diseases

Epidemiology and Global Burden

Chronic Diseases Types

Cardiovascular Disease

Lifestyle Disorders

Cancer

Respiratory Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Mental/Mood Disorders

Gastro-Intestinal Disorders

Immune Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Other Chronic Disorders

Tobacco Smoking and Chronic Diseases

Aging, Gender and Chronic Diseases

Global Demographics

U.S. Demographics

U.S: Gender, Age and Life Expectancy

European Demographics

Japanese Demographics

Current Challenges and Future Directions

Chapter 4 Chronic Diseases: Therapeutics

Therapeutics and Chronic Diseases

Generic Drugs and Chronic Diseases

Generic Drugs vs. Branded Drugs

Continued Resistance for Generics

Biologics and Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Chronic Diseases

Cancer and Targeted Therapy

Clinical Need of Therapeutics

Therapeutics and Cost Burden

Chronic Diseases and Managed Care

Key Marketed and Pipeline Products

Key Marketed Products

Key Pipeline/R&D Products

Unmet Need

Current Challenges and Future Developments

Chapter 5 Device Technologies and Applications

Medical Devices and Chronic Disease Management

Clinical and Market Need of Digital Therapeutics

Types of Device Technologies

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices and Technologies

Key Marketed and R&D/Pipeline Products

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices and Technologies

Advantages of Chronic Disease Management via Digital Care

Unmet Need

Future Developments for Healthcare and Safety Monitoring

Current Challenges

Future Outlook

Chapter 6 Chronic Diseases: Treatment Adherence Devices and Applications

Treatment Nonadherence

Market Need for Medication Adherence Systems and Applications

Types of Medication Adherence Systems and Applications

Hardware-Centric Medication Adherence Systems

Medication Adherence Software Applications

Key Marketed and Pipeline Products

Hardware-Centric Medication Adherence Systems

Medication Adherence Software Applications

Software and Mobile Application Advantages

Interconnectivity of Adherence App

Effectiveness of Smartphone Adherence Apps

Current Challenges

Future Developments

Chapter 7 Market Size and Growth Analysis

Market Size and Growth Analysis

Market Size and Growth Analysis, by Region

Market Size and Growth Analysis, by Product Segment

Market Size and Growth Analysis, by Chronic Disease Type

Market Size and Growth Analysis, by Treatment Provider and Target Health Settings

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape in the Chronic Disease Management Market

Competitive Landscape: Chronic Disease Management with New Therapeutics and Advanced Device Technologies

Chapter 9 Strategies in the Chronic Disease Management Market

Consolidation in the Chronic Disease Management Market

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Chronic Disease Management Market

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

Device Technologies

Therapeutics (Drugs and Biologics)

Minority Stakes and Future Options to Acquire

Future Strategic Landscape

Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Regulatory Background

Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices, by Region

U.S.

European Union

Japan

Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals, by Region

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Chapter 11 Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Pricing and Reimbursement Background

Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices, by Region

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Other Asia-Pacific

Pricing and Reimbursement for Pharmaceuticals, by Region

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Chapter 12 Conclusions - Outlook for Chronic Disease Management

Major Developments Influencing the Market

Technological Developments

Demographic and Economic Trends

Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry

Lifestyle Medicine

Patient-Centric Programs

Long-Term Outlook for Chronic Disease Management

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

3Rings

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Acadia Pharmaceutical

Acorda Therapeutics

Actualmeds

Agenus

Actavis Plc

Adherium

Akron

Alivecor

Amgen Inc.

Amiko

Animas (A Subsidiary Of Johnson & Johnson)

Ani Pharmaceuticals

Aliphcom

Allergan

Alkermes

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Anavex Life Sciences

Apotex

Archos

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Array Biopharma

Aslan Pharmaceuticals

Asahi Kasai Corp.

Aspen Pharmacare

Astrazaneca Plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Athersys

Audentes Therapeutics

Axiobionics

Axsome Therapeutics

Ayogo Health

Bausch Health

Bayer Ag

Bespak Europe

Beigene

Bioxcel Therapeutics

Biosensics

Bioserenity

Biotronik Gmbh

Biotricity

Biovotion

Bodytel

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Brainmarc

Bts Bioengineering

Cardiomems Inc. (A Subsidiary Of St. Jude)

Celgene

Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Cipla

Cleveland Medical Device

Clovis Oncology

Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Cspc Pharmaceutical Group

Daiichi Sankyo

Dexcom Inc.

Depomed Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Earlysense

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Empatica

Endo International

Endotronix

Entra Health Systems

Endoceutics Inc.

Erytech Pharma

Esteve

Everist Health

Five Prime Therapeutics

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Glooko, Inc.

Gilead Sciences

Glucovista Inc.

Goodlux Technology Llc

Halozyme Therapeutics

Health Care Originals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hocoma

Ihealth

Immunomedics

Impact Sports Technologies

Impak Health

Infobionic Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Intelesens

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Ipsen S.A.

Jan Medical Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Johnson & Johnson

Lundbeck

Lupin

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Les Laboratoires Servier

Livanova Plc

Mallinckrodt Plc

Medtronic

Medtronic Minimed Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Medtronic)

Medconnections Inc.

Medminder

Menarini

Merck

Mio Global

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Mylan Inc.

Mycardio Llc

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Neofect Co., Ltd.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurometrix Inc.

Neurovigil Inc.

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Novasom Inc.

Nucana

Omada Health Inc.

Omron Corp.

Omnicell Inc.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Orion Pharma Ltd.

Orpyx Medical Technologies

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer

Philosys

Polar Electro Oy

Preventice Inc.

Prescribewellness Llc

Prizm Medical Inc.

Propeller Health

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics

Qardio

Rehab-Robotics (A Member Of Vincent Medical Holdings)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sense4Care

Senseonics Holdings

Senticare Inc.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding

Shionogi And Co., Ltd.

Silvergens

Sproutling Inc. (Acquired By Manttel)

St. Jude Medical (A Subsidiary Of Abbott Laboratories)

Stada Arzneimittel Ag

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Tcr2 Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Towerview Health, Inc.

Translate Bio

Tyme Technologies

UCB

Unilife Corp.

Vertex Pharmaceutical

Vaica

Vital Connect

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Winmedical Srl

Ybrain

Ypsomed Holding Ag

Zogenix Inc.

Zydus Cadila

Chapter 14 Appendix A: List of Acronyms



Chapter 15 Appendix B: Professional Organizations

American Heart Association

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

European Databank for Medical Devices (EUDAMED)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA)

Hormone Foundation

International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA)

Network for Excellence in Health Innovation (NEHI)

National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)

National Institute of Aging (NIA)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

World Cancer Research Fund International

World Health Organization (WHO)

