Envision Solar to Present at the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event on December 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), a leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that Desmond Wheatley, CEO, will be a featured presenter at the LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Mr. Wheatley will provide an overview of the company’s business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Presenting at the LD Micro Main Event is part of Envision’s broader IR strategy aimed at increasing awareness of the Company’s strong balance sheet, clean capital structure, unique products for rapidly growing industries and top tier customers and opportunities.

For those interested in attending or for registered attendees who wish to request meetings, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique, patented, sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security, and outdoor media including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, CA the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations :

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

516 222 2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

Source : Envision Solar International, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.