Cerence Powers Advanced Innovation in Revolutionary Mercedes-Benz User Experience

Long-Term Partners Continue Work to Further Enhance a Humanized MBUX for Drivers and Passengers

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced continued innovation and development collaboration with Daimler on its Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multimedia system.



One of the most revolutionary and feature-rich infotainment systems on the market today, MBUX provides an elegant, personalized and connected experience through Cerence solutions for Mercedes-Benz drivers and passengers worldwide. As long-term partners, both companies share a mission for safety, productivity, and entertainment in the car and have created a natural, conversational experience that redefines how a car should feel, respond and learn on the go.

Through AI-powered learning, the system is personalized for each user, creating an emotional connection between drivers, passengers and their vehicles. Summoned with a simple, “Hey Mercedes,” MBUX first became available in 2018 in the A-Class before rolling out to additional car lines including the B-Class, GLE and GLC.

“MBUX remains one of the most revolutionary multimedia and infotainment systems on the market today and has been a significant step forward in the industry,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We are incredibly proud of our work with Daimler over the years as Nuance Automotive, and now as Cerence, we’re more committed than ever in helping Daimler extend its track record of innovations that redefine moving experiences for vehicles and transform the world of mobility.”

Cerence, which recently spun out of Nuance Communications as an independent automotive AI company, delivers immersive experiences that make people feel happier, safer, more informed, and more entertained in their cars. Bringing together voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, it creates deeper connections between drivers, their cars and the digital world around them. Cerence powers AI in nearly 300 million cars on the road globally across more than 70 languages for nearly every major automaker in the world. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. Our expertise is sophisticated AI, natural language understanding, voice biometrics, gesture and gaze technology and augmented reality. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, we’re helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. This track record is built on 20 years of knowledge and almost 300 million cars. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, we’re mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

