The State of Personalized/Precision Medicine, 2019 Market Study

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of Personalized/ Precision Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers current and future challenges for the development and launch of these medicines, focusing on challenges with transitioning these therapies from bench to bedside and demonstrating efficacy in order to secure reimbursement.



Report Scope



Definition of Personalized/Precision Medicine - Key attributes of personalized/precision medicine, examining and contrasting definitions by regulatory bodies and KOL respondents.



Personalized Medicine-Impact on Healthcare - Key factors to impacting healthcare for patients and stakeholders providing respondent mix by region and organization size.



Marketed Products - Detailed information is provided for key personalized/precision medicines, including case studies for marketed oncology and rare disease therapeutics.



Pipeline Products - The diverse Phase III pipeline is presented, including detailed information on key candidate's mechanism of action and clinical trial parameters.



Investment in Personalized Medicine - Investment in personalized medicine by indication and clinical trial design and approaches are presented, with case studies for three ongoing oncology trials being considered.



Market Opportunities and Challenges - Key areas of opportunity and roadblocks in developing, launching, and gaining reimbursement are analyzed by geography, company size, and seniority level.



Emerging Trends - Critical new trends, including the use of advanced digital technologies, are examined.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Overview of Personalized/Precision Medicine

3.1 Definition

3.2 Definition of Personalized/Precision Medicine

3.3 KOL and Payer Perspecive

3.4 Key Attributes of Personalized Medicine Therapy

3.5 Types of Biomarkers and Diagnostics



4. Impact of Personalized Medicine on Healthcare

4.1 Personalized Medicine - Impact on Healthcare - Patients

4.2 Advantages of Personalized Medicine - Patients

4.3 Role of Personalized Medicine in Clinical Unmet Needs

4.4 Personalized Medicine - Impact on Healthcare - Drug Developers' Perspective

4.5 Advantages of Personalized Medicine to Drug Developers

4.6 Personalized Medicine - Impact on Healthcare - Health System



5. Key Marketed Products



6. Pipeline Products



7. Investment in Personalized Medicine



8. Deal-Making Landscape



9. Market Opportunities and Challenges



10. Pricing, Reimbursement, and Regulatory Strategy



11. Personalized Medicine - Emerging Trends



12. Summary of Key Findings



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Adaptive Biotechnologies

Ambry Genetics Corp.

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Baxalta

BeiGene

Berg Health

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Catabasis

Clovis Oncology

Denovo Biopharma

Eli Lilly

Foundation Medicine

GenSight Biologics

IgDraSol

Ignyta

Kiadis

Konica Minolta

Loxo Oncology

Marinus

Merck & Co.

NantPharma

Nebula Genomics

Novartis

Pfizer

Precision Biosciences

Retrophin

Revolution Medicines

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Sarepta

Sutro Biopharma

Takeda

Vertex

Visterra

Voluntis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9mcw0

