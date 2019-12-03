FreightVerify Recognized Among Logistics Tech Outlook’s Top 10 Logistics Tech Startups - 2019

Understanding part/SKU detail is required to drive efficiencies in service provider costs, internal resources, and inventory. Tracking at the shipment level only, even in real-time, is not enough.” — Rich Pirrotta

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreightVerify has been announced as one of the Top 10 Logistics Tech Startups - 2019 in the latest edition of Logistics Tech Outlook Magazine.A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders, including board members of Logistics Tech Outlook, has selected and included FreightVerify in the list of the “Top 10 Logistics Tech Startups - 2019”.“We are pleased to be chosen for our innovation and pioneering approach in providing real-time visibility with no gaps for multi-modal supply networks,” said Lorne Darnell, Founder and Chairman of FreightVerify. “Our customers in multiple verticals, as complex enterprises, have supply chain challenges that require strong domain expertise to deliver value.”“Our technology team has done the heavy lifting to enable shipment tracking at the Part, SKU, VIN, or order number level across multiple modes,” added Rich Pirrotta, Chief Revenue Officer of FreightVerify. “Understanding part/SKU detail is required to drive efficiencies in service provider costs, internal resources, and inventory. Tracking at the shipment level only, even in real-time, is not enough.”FreightVerify provides predictive, real-time transportation visibility at every step of the supply chain. Our shipper-centric platform addresses challenges for complex enterprises through industry-defining intelligence. FreightVerify is trusted by the world’s top automotive manufacturers. For more information, visit www.freightverify.com Logistics Tech Outlook is a Technology magazine published from Fort Lauderdale, FL. It acts as an excellent platform for enterprises to showcase their innovative solutions that are setting new footprints in the logistics industry. The magazine offers insights about the latest trending technologies that help organizations overcome the challenges faced in their business and remain competitive in marketplace. For more information, visit www.logisticstechoutlook.com



