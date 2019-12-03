Lam Research Offers New Capabilities in its Edge Yield Product Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) is offering new capabilities in its semiconductor manufacturing systems portfolio to further improve device yield at the edge of the wafer, which is essential to delivering greater productivity for customers.



During the semiconductor production process, device manufacturers want to build integrated circuits on the entire surface of the wafer. On the edge of the wafer, where chemical, physical and thermal discontinuities are harder to control, the risk of yield loss increases. Controlling etch non-uniformity and preventing defects at the wafer’s edge is key to semiconductor device manufacturing cost reduction.

Lam offers edge yield solutions for high volume manufacturing with the Corvus® etch and Coronus® plasma bevel clean systems. These solutions can be found in leading-edge node manufacturing facilities around the world and are extensively used by advanced foundry, logic, DRAM, and NAND customers.

Corvus enhances edge yield on the Kiyo® and Versys® Metal systems by smoothing out extreme edge discontinuities. With Corvus, every die on the wafer sees the same conditions for optimal yield, reducing previously seen systematic die-to-die variability. Lam’s Corvus technology also minimizes deviation at the edge using its tunability features.

Coronus improves device yield by removing defect sources from the bevel region or depositing encapsulating layers for bevel protection. Coronus’ versatility manages bevel challenges such as eliminating defects from film/polymer residues and roughened surfaces, as well as depositing layers for bevel protection during long otherwise damaging etch processes. The Coronus product family demonstrates excellent repeatability enabled by proprietary wafer placement and plasma confinement technologies.

“Substantially increasing yield at the edge of a wafer is a significant factor in terms of reducing costs at advanced nodes,” said Vahid Vahedi, senior vice president and general manager of the Etch product group at Lam Research. “Lam collaborates with customers very early in the development process, which allows us to identify and solve the unique technical challenges they face at the edge of the wafer. Lam has extended our capabilities for improved productivity and greater yield that is critical for cost-effective device scaling.”

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-P)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited: the performance of the tools we sell; the requirements of our customers for edge yield management; the cost effectiveness of our tool offerings; our ability to enable greater yield, and hence higher profitability for manufacturing advanced devices; and the benefits that we achieve from our customer collaborations. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect including those risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2019. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

