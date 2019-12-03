LGI Homes Announces Partnership with Gary Sinise Foundation

Homebuilder Pledges to Provide Funding to Foundation that Honors Veterans

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) continues support for the Gary Sinise Foundation. The partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation is one way that LGI Homes supports the community year-round through the LGI Giving initiative. The mission of LGI Giving is to exemplify LGI Homes' core values by supporting the communities that the Company serves through financial contributions and volunteerism.



“We identified a non-profit organization whose mission aligns with our company’s core values,” said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of LGI Homes. “We are proud to announce a partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation who honors our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. Their ongoing commitment to serving America’s heroes is deeply appreciated.”

In early 2019, LGI Homes made a one-time donation of $200,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation. In addition, LGI Homes pledges to donate $50 for every home that the Company closes in 2019, or approximately $350,000, to support the Gary Sinise Foundation. These funds will be used to provide an array of unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities for those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide Americans freedom and security.

“For every man and woman that has ever put on a uniform to defend our country, we thank you,” said Eric Lipar. “While we can never fully repay the gratitude owed to you all, our company is proud to stand by the Gary Sinise Foundation in their efforts to support the lives of our nation’s greatest heroes.”

About Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly forty years. Our mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We do this through a number of national and local programs, funded by the generosity of the Foundation’s 60,000+ donors. These programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation please visit: garysinisefoundation.org .

About LGI Giving

Started in 2016, the LGI Giving initiative was created for LGI employees to have a larger impact on the communities in which they serve through volunteerism and financial contributions – strengthening local relationships and demonstrating loyalty. Since then this initiative has grown to support an abundance of organizations each year. Through this initiative the Company has contributed over $1,200,000 in corporate non-profit sponsorships and donated over 20,000 employee service hours. Through LGI Giving’s Service Impact Day, in which all LGI offices across the nation turn their focus away from sales and closings to participate in this special day created to increase volunteerism throughout our company, Company operations are put on hold for every employee to donate their time and energy into supporting a local non-profit. For more information on LGI Giving, please visit LGIHomes.com/LGIGiving.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 34,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

LGI Homes is a proud supporter of the Gary Sinise Foundation LGI Homes supports the Gary Sinise Foundation with a one-time donation of $200,000.



