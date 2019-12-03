Lift & Co. Receives Regulatory Approval for CannSell Module on Edibles, Extracts, and Topicals

/EIN News/ -- Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario approves expanded CannSell content in recognition of its role as the exclusive budtender training certification in Ontario



MADD Canada continues its long-standing relationship with Lift & Co.

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF), in partnership with MADD Canada, is pleased to announce the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has approved a new module as part of the CannSell retail certification. This new continuing education module will be mandatory for existing certification holders in the province, as the responsible sale of new cannabis formats -- edibles, extracts and topicals – is expected to commence soon.

The new content focuses on the responsible sale and consumption of cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals. Specifically, the training includes basic knowledge about these new classes of cannabis, explains how consumption methods affect consumer experience, outlines recommendations for responsible use and onset, and requirements for encouraging and ensuring the responsible sale and consumption of these cannabis products.

Effective January 2, 2020 the existing CannSell program will be updated with the new content and cost $64.99 +HST. For a limited time from January 2 - 15, 2020, existing CannSell certificate holders will be able to complete the standalone new content for free or for $10.00 +HST thereafter.

All Ontario cannabis retail budtenders, store managers and store authorization holders are required to be CannSell certified in order to legally work in an Ontario cannabis retail location. All employees certified before January 2, 2020 will be required to update their certification by completing this new module from CannSell as a standalone course.

As previously reported in BNN, Ontario is expected to lift the cap on the number of retail outlets. As the sole approved certification in the province, the Company and its partner MADD Canada look forward to continued growth in the country’s most populous province. To date, CannSell is available in a total of eight Canadian jurisdictions.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company.

Although Lift & Co. Corp (“Lift & Co. or “the Company”) has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lift & Co. Corp. (“Lift & Co.” or the “Company”)

For further information:

Lift & Co.

Sara McMillen

Director of Communications and Government Relations,

416-220-9536

smcmillen@lift.co

Investor Relations:

Thesis Capital

Prit Singh,

905-510-7636,

psingh@thesiscapital.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.