Global Animal Health Market Outlook, 2019-2023 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Bayer, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Elanco

The global animal health market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is predicted to reach US$52.53 billion in 2023.

Growth in the global animal health market is expected to be driven by various factors such as rising disposable income, growing cattle population, increasing urban population and growing demand for animal protein. The market growth is predicted to be hindered by increasing competitive landscape and the rising cost of product development. The challenges in the market would be influenced by certain trends like growing global meat consumption, increasing companion pet ownership and rising incidences of zoonotic diseases.



The global animal health market by-product can be segmented as follows: feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines. In 2018, the dominant share of the market was held by feed additives, followed by pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The feed additives market is expected to dominate the market in future due to the increased production of meat and dairy products.



The global animal health market by animal type can be segmented into the following two categories: production and companion. In 2018, the market was dominated by production animal segment followed by the companion animal segment. The production animal segment is predicted to dominate the market during the forecasted years due to the growing demand for animal protein and rising consumption of meat and milk.



The global animal by region can be segmented as follows: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Brazil, Mexico & others). The highest market share was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global animal health market along with the focus on feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Elanco) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Animal Health

1.2 Animal Health Products

1.3 Value Chain Analysis



2. Global Animal Health Market

2.1 Global Animal Health Market by Value

2.2 Global Animal Health Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Animal Health Market by Product

2.3.1 Global Feed Additives Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Feed Additives Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Vaccines Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Vaccines Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Animal Health Market by Animal Type

2.4.1 Global Production Animal Health Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Production Animal Health Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Companion Animal Health Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Companion Animal Health Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Animal Health Market by Region



3. Regional Markets

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4 RoW



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.2 Rising Cattle/Cow Population

4.1.3 Surge in Demand for Animal Protein

4.1.4 Rising US Expenditure on Pets

4.1.5 Growing Urbanization

4.1.6 Favorable Demographics Supporting Pet Market

4.1.7 Faster Regulatory Approval

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Upsurge in Meat Consumption

4.2.2 Increasing Companion Animal Ownership

4.2.3 Growing Incidences of Animal-to-Human Disease

4.2.4 Technological Advancements

4.2.5 Consolidation of the Market

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Highly Competitive Landscape for New Entrants

4.3.2 Rising Cost of Product Development



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Expenditure Comparison - Key Players

5.1.4 Global Animal Health Market Share by Company



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bayer

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.3 Eli Lilly

6.4 Zoetis Inc.

6.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.6 Elanco



