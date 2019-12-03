Announcing Extended Observability and Functionality for Google’s Stackdriver Log Integration through BindPlane

Stackdriver log integration expands functionality across on-prem and multi-cloud Kubernetes, databases and applications with 50+ log sources

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT monitoring integration innovator Blue Medora today announced general availability and open access of 50+ log source integrations through its BindPlane log streaming platform, for all Google’s Stackdriver customers.



This follows the October beta release and announcement from Google Cloud bringing BindPlane’s log services to market at no additional licensing cost to Stackdriver customers. Stackdriver and BindPlane together bring an in-depth hybrid-cloud, multi-cloud and on-premises view into a single dashboard, connecting health and performance signals from a wide variety of Google and non-Google Cloud Platform (GCP) sources. The managed log streaming capability simplifies extending Stackdriver’s observability to enterprise customer data centers and other public clouds. The addition of log source ingestion complements BindPlane’s existing metrics data pipelining capabilities.

The 50+ preconfigured log source integrations include Kubernetes, Amazon EKS and Azure AKS, along with support for key workloads including Windows applications, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Elasticsearch, Kafka, NGINX and more. They allow Stackdriver customers to unify event analysis, even when running multiple Kubernetes orchestrated services across Google Cloud, New Relic, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and private data centers. These capabilities also enable diagnosing production issues for application stacks running on Google Cloud VMs. With new product functionality including fully customizable log parsing and formatting, Stackdriver customers can now search on a specific log tag within groups of logs to identify issues faster and quickly match sources to log records. BindPlane automates the collection and enhancement of diverse IT operations data and the metadata that exposes IT relationships. Designed to address the complexity of managing operations data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, this data stream improves upon the analytics of popular monitoring platforms including Stackdriver, Azure Monitor, New Relic, VMware, Datadog and others. With the possibility of configuring multiple systems sending log data to Stackdriver, BindPlane now allows for remote agent updates from a central location, saving administrators time by not needing to access each individual system to update their log agents.

“The BindPlane for Stackdriver solution has saved us significant money and effort otherwise spent on managing additional SIEM logging tools and open source solutions,” said Timothy Wright, Founder at Eastbound Technology.

“As BindPlane continues to grow, introducing log monitoring was the next step for providing single pane health and performance monitoring to our customers,” said Mike Kelly, Chief Technology Officer, Blue Medora. “Our greatest value is continuing to offer a wide range of integrations and types of monitoring as possible. We’ll continue to build these integrations within our customers’ preferred monitoring tools, like Stackdriver, to make sure we offer the most extensive monitoring and observability capabilities.”

Stackdriver brings together application performance tracing, logs, and infrastructure monitoring functions into a single tool. “Our partnership with BindPlane has extended Stackdriver’s capabilities for monitoring logs and metrics to help support our customers’ dynamic and hybrid environments,” said Rami Shalom, Product Manager, Google Cloud. “The integration of BindPlane unlocks a real-time, dimensional data stream that allows our customers to monitor non-GCP public cloud resources that are vital to understanding their full picture health, all within Stackdriver.”

BindPlane currently supports as many as 150 operations data sources that support monitoring of non-GCP public cloud resources including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and IBM Cloud. It also monitors critical workloads and databases on GCP (or data center) virtual machines and on-premises infrastructure.

Details on how to deploy Stackdriver with BindPlane can be found on Google Cloud’s website.

