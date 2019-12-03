Photomask Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2019 to 2027

Photomask Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global photomask market was valued at US$ 4.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.9 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the market in the coming year is the photomask market is integration of robotics. Growing automation in the semiconductor and electronics industry has witnessed significant progress over a period of time. As the market witnesses’ growth and adoption of automation, competition is expected to pace up with the aid of innovations in a very short time period. The advent of IoT has become a path-breaking business operations methodology. Robotics is expected to play a supplementary role to the development of IoT and semiconductor and electronics systems can be considered as its backbone. IoT will be applied in all industry verticals and rising demands for smart cities, smart homes, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure would further prove to be path-breaking for the semiconductor industry. Huge demand for such sensors would be there which is expected to be implemented with a proper Photomasking tool.

Some of the leading photomask market players are Nippon Filcon Co Ltd., Taiwan Mask Corporation, Hoya Group, Photronics Inc., Toppan photomasks, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Advance Reproductions, SK-Electronics, Compugraphics, and LG Innotek, among others.

The demands for consumer electronics is growing at an exponential pace and the pressure from the consumer side has been compelling suppliers to provide differentiated products and be the first movers in the market. Further, the increasing applications of wearable devices in healthcare and the manufacturing sector have created huge demands for consumer electronics. Wearable devices such as smartwatches, AR/VR devices, fitness belts, process monitoring equipment are some of the devices that have gained high prominence in recent times. These electronic devices incorporate high functionalities in the least possible package sizes. Factors such as mobility and portability characterize the form factors and package sizes of the devices. Semiconductor based circuits have the capabilities of integrating multiple functionalities into a single chip utilizing the physical characteristics of semiconductor materials.

The photomask market by type is segmented by reticle, master mask, and copy mask. Different type of photomask is used plays a major role in providing assistance for the production ICs and other semiconductor chips. Also, for the mass production of TFT array and color filter of TFT-LCD panels, the photolithography technology transfer photomask graphics onto the base material of the LCD panels. Henceforth, the precision of photomask has a critical affection on the quality of TFT-LCD panel. High interest in LCD panels is anticipated to boost the business of varied types of the photomask and eventually market growth.

Compact and lightweight electronics are the prime demands from almost all industry verticals. The benefits provided by the transistors in the communication field makes it much more lucrative to be adopted. The prime benefits of reduction in size, weight, and power and secure communication provided by transistors and memories make it one of the ideal components in electronics devices. Transistors and memories have different requirements in varying devices and are useful in a broad range of applications.

Thus, with the prominent growth in the sales of semiconductor devices, the demand for a new set of photomasks is also set to increase. Advancement in processor technology by Qualcomm, Intel, AMD, and Nvidia is posing a good growth opportunity for the photomask market. Availability of advanced technology for semiconductor packaging such as 3D packaging to shrink the size of semiconductor devices is set to multiply the demand for new photomask sets for the fabrication of these chips. Additionally, the implementation of IoT (Internet of Things) is further going to increase the penetration of semiconductors and IC in day to day things. Thus, the market for photomask possesses a huge growth opportunity for the photomask market during the forecasted period from 2019 – 2027.

The report segments the global photomask market as follows:

Global Photomask Market – By Type

Reticle

Master Mask

Copy Mask

Global Photomask Market – By Application

Semiconductor & IC

Discrete

Optoelectronics

Display Devices

MEMS

Others

Global Photomask Market – By End-User Verticals

Semiconductor and IC

Flat Panel Display

